Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown is expected to make a full recovery from what the team is calling an "assault" that left him with facial lacerations.

The Rockets say the incident took place Sunday night in Miami.

"Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault. He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery. Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury," read a statement from the team.

“I have spoken to him and he’s doing better...Thankfully he’s going to be okay," Rockets head coach Stephen Silas told reporters.

The Rockets are scheduled to take on the Heat Monday evening.

Brown has played in 51 games with the Rockets so far this season, averaging 8.2 points. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks.