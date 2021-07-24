11m ago
Report: Texans acquire WR Miller from Bears
The Houston Texans have acquired wide receiver Anthony Miller from the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
TSN.ca Staff
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans made a late-round pick swap in exchange for the third-year receiver.
Miller, 26, was drafted by the Bears 51st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 16 games last season he caught 49 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns. In his three-year career, Miller has caught 134 passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns in 47 games.