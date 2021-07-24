The Houston Texans have acquired wide receiver Anthony Miller from the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The #Bears are trading WR Anthony Miller to the #Texans, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Long rumored to be dealt, the former second-round pick gets a fresh start. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 25, 2021

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans made a late-round pick swap in exchange for the third-year receiver.

The #Texans made a late-round pick swap with the #Bears and Anthony Miller has an new home. https://t.co/Q0HlC4TeTF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2021

Miller, 26, was drafted by the Bears 51st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 16 games last season he caught 49 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns. In his three-year career, Miller has caught 134 passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns in 47 games.