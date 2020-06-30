19m ago
Hub city search appears to be down to four
It appears the NHL has narrowed its list of potential hub cities down to four. According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Edmonton, Toronto, Las Vegas and Chicago appear to be the final considerations, meaning Los Angeles has fallen out of the running.
TSN.ca Staff
McKenzie has the latest on hub cities and more positive tests
It appears the NHL has narrowed its list of potential hub cities down to four.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Edmonton, Toronto, Las Vegas and Chicago appear to be the final considerations, meaning Los Angeles has fallen out of the running.
McKenzie noted earlier on Tuesday that the delay in naming the hub cities could have to do with the NHL and NHLPA trying to finalize all the Phase 4 protocols/terms before making any announcements.
Phase 3 (training camp) is scheduled to begin on July 10, with Phase 4 in hub cities beginning in late July or early August.