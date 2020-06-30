Hub city search appears to be down to four

McKenzie has the latest on hub cities and more positive tests

It appears the NHL has narrowed its list of potential hub cities down to four.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Edmonton, Toronto, Las Vegas and Chicago appear to be the final considerations, meaning Los Angeles has fallen out of the running.

EDM, TOR, LV and CHI appear to be the final considerations. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 30, 2020

McKenzie noted earlier on Tuesday that the delay in naming the hub cities could have to do with the NHL and NHLPA trying to finalize all the Phase 4 protocols/terms before making any announcements.

If that is the case, some of the delays experienced may have less to do with the Hub city locations and more to do with the massive amount of work required to finalize all the protocols. But we shall see. Or not. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 30, 2020

Phase 3 (training camp) is scheduled to begin on July 10, with Phase 4 in hub cities beginning in late July or early August.