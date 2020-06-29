The NHL announced that as of Monday, 15 players have returned a positive test for COVID-19 of the more than 250 who have reported for Phase 2.

The league added that it is aware of an additional 11 players who have tested positive outside of the league's Phase 2 protocols.

NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results: pic.twitter.com/HalBsLro77 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 29, 2020

"As of Monday, June 29, the NHL has had in excess of 250 Players report to Club training/practice facilities for optional participation in Phase 2 activities. There have been in excess of 1,450 COVID-19 tests administered to this group of Players. Those tests have resulted in a total of 15 Players returning confirmed positive test results for COVID-19." the league said.

"In addition, since June 8 (the opening of Phase 2), the League is aware of 11 additional Players who have tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the Phase 2 Protocol. All Players who have tested positive have been self-isolated and are following CDC and Health Canada protocols. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on the number of tests administered to Players and the results of those tests."

The league announced on June 19 that 11 players had tested positive for COVID-19 since Phase 2 first began on June 8.

NHL training camps, otherwise known as Phase 3 of the league’s return-to-play plan, are expected to start on July 10.

