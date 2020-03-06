34m ago
Elynuik, Agostino both score twice to lead Marlies over Crunch
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Hudson Elynuik and Kenny Agostino both scored twice as the Toronto Marlies topped the Syracuse Crunch 5-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.
Tyler Gaudet rounded out the offence for the Marlies (29-25-5).
Alex Barre-Boulet and Taylor Raddysh scored for the Crunch (28-23-9).
Parker Gahagen made 19 saves for Toronto as Scott Wedgewood turned away 23-of-27 shots for Syracuse.
Both teams went 2 for 6 on the power play.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.