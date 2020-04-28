Calgary Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said Tuesday that he has not received any trade offers for the No. 1 overall pick in this week's CFL Draft.

"I really haven’t engaged in anything more than casual conversations, but no, not really any interest from other teams calling me and wanting to do anything," Hufnagel told the Calgary Sun.

The Stampeders acquired the first overall selection when they swapped first-round picks with the Ottawa Redblacks as part of the deal that sent quarterback Nick Arbuckle to Ottawa. Calgary also acquired Ottawa’s third-round selection as part of the trade.

The top three ranked players in the final CFL Scouting Bureau rankings - defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, wide receiver Chase Claypool and offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell - all joined NFL teams this weekend. Offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla and wide receiver Dejon Brissett remain the two highest-ranked players not on an NFL roster.

The CFL Draft will take place Thursday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN.