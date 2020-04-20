Claypool on how combine helped raise his NFL stock: People saw what I can do

NCAA players Neville Gallimore and Chase Claypool are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the CFL Scouting Bureau’s Spring Edition, the final edition of the Top 20 prospects eligible for the CFL Draft on April 30.

Gallimore, a defensive tackle for the Oklahoma Sooners, and Claypool, a wide receiver for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, are both expected to be selected in the NFL Draft which takes place Thursday night through Saturday before next week's CFL Draft.

Gallimore and Claypool have been ranked first and second in the CFL Scouting Bureau rankings all three editions, Fall, Winter, and Spring.

Gallimore, an Ottawa native, had 30 tackles, four sacks, and 7.5 tackles for a loss in helping the Big 12 champion Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

Claypool, from Abbotsford, BC, led the Fighting Irish in receptions (66), and receiving yards (1,067) and also scored 13 touchdowns last season.

Alberta offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell, Buffalo offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, and Virginia receiver Dejon Brissett round out the Top 5 in the rankings.

O’Donnell, from Red Deer, AB, was named a U SPORT All-Canadian last season and was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl in the United States.

Jack-Kurdlya, from Montreal, started 11 games for the Buffalo Bulls last season. The Bulls offensive line was an honourable mention for the Joe Moore Award as one of NCAA’s Top 15 offensive lines.

Brissett, from Missisauga, ON, appeared in 12 games for the Virginia Cavaliers after a four-year career at the University of Richmond. At Richmond, Brissett recorded 86 receptions for 1,282 yards in 33 games.

Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke, who was ranked third in both the Fall and Winter rankings, fell to seventh in the Spring rankings.

Michael Hoecht, a defensive lineman from Brown, went from unranked in the Winter Rankings to No. 6 in the Spring edition.

Eleven of the Top 20 prospects in the rankings played at NCAA schools with the other nine playing at U SPORTS schools.

The Calgary Stampeders hold the first pick in the CFL Draft after acquiring the selection from the Ottawa Redblacks in the Nick Arbuckle trade.

The full list of the CFL Scouting Bureau Spring Rankings: