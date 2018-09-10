TSN and CTV Saskatchewan revealed details around the previously announced live, commercial-free broadcast of HUMBOLDT STRONG – HUMBOLDT BRONCOS SEASON OPENER.

In partnership with the Humboldt Broncos and Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), the Broncos’ season opener against the Nipawin Hawks airs live from Humboldt, SK on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6:30pm ct/8:30pm et on TSN and CTV Saskatchewan, and is available worldwide to viewers through TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Game coverage will also be available on TSN 1290 Winnipeg, TSN 1260 Edmonton, TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1050 Toronto, TSN 690 Montreal, TSN 1150 Hamilton, and BNN Bloomberg 1410 Vancouver. Listeners can visit TSN.ca/Radio to confirm local schedules.

An hour-long pre-game show gets underway on TSN at 5:30pm ct/7:30pm et, featuring stories and interviews. The home opener will be followed by an on-ice ceremony in tribute to all those affected.

Hosted by James Duthie, HUMBOLDT STRONG – HUMBOLDT BRONCOS SEASON OPENER features TSN’s acclaimed hockey broadcast team, including Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, with play-by-play from Chris Cuthbert and colour commentary from Ray Ferraro. SPORTSCENTRE Reporter Ryan Rishaug reports from rinkside, with contributions from Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Including TSN Original features as well as a special encore of Tom Cochrane’s hit song Big League (For Humboldt), TSN’s pre-game coverage looks back at the April 6 tragedy, while also looking ahead to the future of the Humboldt Broncos and the community of Humboldt throughout the broadcast.

The TSN Original features group has been spending time with the families and in the community of Humboldt for a documentary that is set to air on CTV and TSN later this year.