The Humboldt Broncos have been eliminated from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoffs after falling to the Estevan Bruins, 3-2, in overtime of Game 7 of their quarter-final series from Affinity Place in Estevan.

The @estevanbruins have defeated the Humboldt Broncos 3-2 and are headed to the semi finals! pic.twitter.com/MjNBtoffph — SJHL (@theSJHL) March 27, 2019

The @HumboldtBroncos Erased a 2-0 deficit to force a game 7 OT, but fall 3-2 to the @estevanbruins Much respect to all the players and staff who persevered this season. They will be disappointed with this loss, but a 👊 from the hockey world extends to each of them tonight. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 27, 2019

The Bruins scored back-to-back goals just 19 seconds apart in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. The Broncos evened up the score in the second frame after getting goals from Josh Patrician and Reagan Poncelet 31 seconds apart.

Following a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime. Estevan winger Tristyn DeRoose scored 4:54 into the extra period to send the Bruins into the semi-final of the SJHL playoffs where they will face the Melfort Mustangs.

Humboldt held a 3-1 lead in this series through five games.