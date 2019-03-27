56m ago
Humboldt eliminated from SJHL playoffs
TSN.ca Staff
The Humboldt Broncos have been eliminated from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoffs after falling to the Estevan Bruins, 3-2, in overtime of Game 7 of their quarter-final series from Affinity Place in Estevan.
The Bruins scored back-to-back goals just 19 seconds apart in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. The Broncos evened up the score in the second frame after getting goals from Josh Patrician and Reagan Poncelet 31 seconds apart.
Following a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime. Estevan winger Tristyn DeRoose scored 4:54 into the extra period to send the Bruins into the semi-final of the SJHL playoffs where they will face the Melfort Mustangs.
Humboldt held a 3-1 lead in this series through five games.