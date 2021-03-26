Mitchell on Jays' plans for vaccination, potential return to Toronto, team budget, and more

Hyun-Jin Ryu will start Opening Day as the Toronto Blue Jays battle the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

His only other start at Yankee Stadium came way back in his rookie season on June 19, 2013. He took the loss that day, allowing 3 runs over 6 innings.



The other options Charlie Montoyo considered were nobody and nobody. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 27, 2021

Ryu will start his second straight opener for the Jays, who didn't have many other options with injuries to Nate Pearson and Robbie Ray.

The Blue Jays did not give any other indications who will start the other games in the opening series in New York, scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 4.

Toronto defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 at Tropicana Field to open the 2020 season.