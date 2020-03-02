Ian Poulter was one of the voices who took umbrage with Paul Azinger's remarks on the NBC broadcast of the final round of the Honda Classic on Sunday, accusing the former US Open winner and Ryder Cup captain of "disrespect" towards the European Tour.

Azinger commented that winning in Europe was easier than doing so on the PGA Tour in regards to English golfer Tommy Fleetwood's pursuit of his first PGA Tour title.

“There is a lot of pressure here [on Fleetwood]," Azinger said on the broadcast. "You know you are trying to prove to everybody you’ve got what it takes.These guys know, you can win all you want on the European Tour, the international game and all that, but you have to win on the PGA Tour."

Fleetwood, a five-time winner on the European circuit, would end up shooting a 73 on Sunday, finishing at -4 and two strokes behind the victor, South Korea's S.J. Im.

Later on Sunday evening, Poulter hit back on Twitter.

I like @PaulAzinger a lot. And get on with him great. But Paul please do not condescend or disrespect the @EuropeanTour and our players like that. We have slapped your arse in Ryder Cup for so long 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆I know you captained a win but seriously that was embarrassing today. — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 2, 2020

"I like Paul Azinger a lot and get on with him great," Poulter wrote. "But Paul, please do not condescend or disrespect the European Tour and our players like that. We have slapped your arse in Ryder Cup for so long. I know you captained a win, but seriously that was embarrassing today."

Others also jumped in to condemn the remarks.

Is that the same Azinger who last year called Molinari’s putt at Bay Hill’s 18th “the most important putt of his career” months after he just won The Open? — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) March 1, 2020

"Is that the same Azinger who last year called [Francesco] Molinari's putt at Bay Hill's 18th 'the most important putt of his career' months after he just won The [2018] Open?" wrote Spanish pro Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano.

Fleetwood and Molinari were paired together at the 2018 Ryder Cup and won all four of their matches.

The US team has lost four of the last five Ryder Cups.

The 2020 Ryder Cup is set for Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, WI, beginning on Sept. 25.