Same old story for the Jets and their ice cold offence

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Forward Alex Ovechkin is on the ice for Washington's optional skate Tuesday morning according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.

Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) is on the ice for the Capitals' optional morning skate ahead of their game vs Boston tonight. Will see his status for the game in a bit. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 11, 2021

He has been out since May 3 because of a lower-body injury.

The Capitals are scheduled to wrap up their regular season Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announced that left winger Vitaly Abramov and defenceman Cody Goloubef have been re-assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Meanwhile, Logan Brown has been recalled from Belleville and re-assigned to Ottawa's taxi squad. Brown has not played a game at the NHL level this season but does have one goal and six assists in 12 AHL games.