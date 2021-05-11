8m ago
Ice Chips: Ovechkin on ice for Caps' optional
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Capitals
Forward Alex Ovechkin is on the ice for Washington's optional skate Tuesday morning according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.
Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) is on the ice for the Capitals' optional morning skate ahead of their game vs Boston tonight. Will see his status for the game in a bit.— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 11, 2021
He has been out since May 3 because of a lower-body injury.
The Capitals are scheduled to wrap up their regular season Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators announced that left winger Vitaly Abramov and defenceman Cody Goloubef have been re-assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators.
Meanwhile, Logan Brown has been recalled from Belleville and re-assigned to Ottawa's taxi squad. Brown has not played a game at the NHL level this season but does have one goal and six assists in 12 AHL games.
Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) May 11, 2021
LW Vitaly Abramov and D Cody Goloubef have been re-assigned to @BellevilleSens.
C Logan Brown has been recalled from Belleville and re-assigned to the team's taxi squad.