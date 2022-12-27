'There's no question guys are frustrated': Myers discusses NHL's handling of COVID

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards Jason Spezza, Wayne Simmonds and Alexander Kerfoot all exited COVID-19 protocols and practiced with the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Players participating in Dec. 27 practice:



Forwards: Anderson, Bunting, Clifford, Engvall, Kaše, Kerfoot, Marner, Matthews, Ritchie, Seney, Simmonds, Spezza, Steeves, Tavares



Defencemen: Biega, Dahlström, Hellickson, Holl, Král, Liljegren



Goalies: Scott, Woll — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 27, 2021

Defenceman Matt Hellickson also joined Toronto for their skate on Monday. He has split this season between the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers and AHL's Toronto Marlies, combining for one assist in nine games.

Washington Capitals

Capitals add Vitek Vanecek, Nick Jensen, Martin Fehervary, Dennis Cholowski, Daniel Sprong and Justin Schultz to protocol.

Capitals’ Vitek Vanecek, Nick Jensen, Martin Fehervary, Dennis Cholowski, Daniel Sprong and Justin Schultz have all entered Covid protocols, per team.



Sprong and Schultz entered on 12/21. Jensen on 12/23. The rest on 12/24. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 27, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was placed in COVID-19 protocols, it was announced Monday morning.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Marc-Andre Fleury will not practice today (COVID-19 Protocol).



Defenseman Calvin de Haan has been removed from COVID-19 Protocol. pic.twitter.com/vupQSbISpS — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 27, 2021

The veteran netminder has a save percentage of .913 and a goals-against average of 2.86 in 20 games for Chicago this season.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks also announced defenceman Calvin de Haan has been removed from COVID-19 protocol.

New York Rangers

The Rangers have added goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as well as defencemen Ryan Lindgren and Jarred Tinordi to COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Monday.

UPDATE: Three #NYR are in Covid protocol:



Alexandar Georgiev

Ryan Lindgren

Jarred Tinordi



Patrik Nemeth has cleared and will practice today. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, blueliner Patrik Nemeth cleared COVID-19 protocol and is expected to practice on Monday.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins added six players to the NHL's COVID-19 list including: Teddy Blueger, Tristan Jarry, John Marino, Mike Matheson, Evan Rodrigues and Dominik Simon.

The following players have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List:



• Teddy Blueger

• Tristan Jarry

• John Marino

• Mike Matheson

• Evan Rodrigues

• Dominik Simon



Jake Guentzel (non-COVID illness) will not practice today as well. — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) December 27, 2021

Superstar Evgeni Malkin practiced with the team on Monday wearing a regular full-contact jersey. The 35-year-old hasn't played this season due to a knee injury.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs added goalie Jake Allen and defencemen Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Jeff Petry and Chris Wideman as well as goalie coach Eric Raymond to the team's COVID-19 protocol list on Monday.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets announced they have reassigned defenceman Ville Heinola from the AHL's Manitoba Moose to the taxi squad.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have reassigned D - Ville Heinola from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) to the taxi squad. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) December 27, 2021

The 20-year-old has two goals and 12 assists in 20 AHL games so far this season. He has not yet played a game at the NHL level in 2021-22.

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell are the latest members of the team to enter protocol, joining Radek Faksa, Jani Hakanpaa, Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, Michael Raffl and Jason Robertson

The Dallas Stars have placed Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, joining Radek Faksa, Jani Hakanpaa, Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, Michael Raffl and Jason Robertson, along with two support staff members. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 27, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Anthony Cirelli and defenceman Andrej Sustr have entered COVID-19 protocol, it was announced Monday.

Sustr, along with defenceman Darren Raddysh, was recalled from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch and placed on the Lightning's taxi squad earlier in the day.

Anthony Cirelli and Andrej Sustr have been added to the Lightning’s COVID protocol list this morning. #Bolts — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 27, 2021

Sustr has one goal and zero assists in eight games so far this season for the Bolts, while Raddysh has two assists in 13 AHL games.

Meanwhile, The Athletic's Joe Smith tweets that veteran defenceman Jason Garrison is returning to the Lightning organization on a professional tryout with the Crunch. Garrison previously spent three seasons with the Bolts from 2014 to 2017, appearing in a total of 212 regular season games.

Jason Garrison returns to #tblightning organization on PTO with Crunch, which lost d-men Sustr and Raddysh to Tampa taxi squad https://t.co/pETI7OtzmP — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) December 27, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Jakub Voracek left Sunday's practice with a lower-body injury according to Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch.

Hedger reports that Voracek "wasn't feeling right" and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

The 32-year-old has one goals and 21 assists in 28 games so far this season.

Also, Oliver Bjorkstrand has entered protocol.