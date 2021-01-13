The NHL regular season begins tonight. Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.

Anaheim Ducks

Top prospects Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, both coming off strong showings at the World Juniors, will begin the season in the AHL with the Ducks' affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. - Orange County Register

Zegras was named MVP at the World Juniors after helping Team USA win the gold medal. Drysdale, who is 18, would normally go back to his junior team but the OHL isn't playing games right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dallas Stars

As the Dallas Stars returned to practice Tuesday, so too did goalie Anton Khodobin. It was the first time Khudobin practised with the team ahead of the 2020-21 season. - NHL.com

Florida Panthers

Head coach Joel Quenneville acknowledged Tuesday Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been on the Unfit to Play list all of training camp, will not start when the Panthers open their season Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks. - Florida Hockey Now

The Panthers will likely start one of Chris Driedger or Sam Montembeault Sunday. Montembeault started last season behind Bobrovsky before Driedger took over the role and played well filling in for an injured Bobrovsky.