Toronto Maple Leafs

Regular starter Frederik Andersen (groin) and regular backup Garret Sparks (concussion) were both at Maple Leafs practice on Sunday.

Toronto has loaned backup goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. The Leafs recalled Kaskisuo on an emergency Saturday ahead of their game against the Vancouver Canucks. Kaskisuo has a 3-5-1 record this season with a .866 save percentage and a 4.12 GAA in 11 games this season with the Marlies.