As NHL training camps open on Monday, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the with daily Ice Chips.

Waivers

The Chicago Blackhawks placed former Ottawa Senators forward Zack Smith on waivers Monday, while the Winnipeg Jets have waived Marko Dano.

Smith, who had four goals and 11 points in 50 games with Chicago last season, is signed through this season at a cap hit of $3.25 million.

Dano, 26, appeared in three games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, failing to post a point. He had four goals and 19 points in 46 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Dallas Stars

As Dallas Stars training camp gets underway on Monday, two of the team's veteran players will be absent.

The defending Western Conference champions announced that goaltender Anton Khudobin and centre Joe Pavelski would not participate with the former experiencing immigration issues and the latter day-to-day for an undisclosed reason pending further medicals.

We have an update on Anton Khudobin and Joe Pavelski as we kick off training camp today. pic.twitter.com/6Jxo5cd2ta — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 4, 2021

A native of Kazakhstan, Khudobin is set to enter his third season with the Stars. The 34-year-old backstop starred in the team's run to the Stanley Cup Final, posting a 16-8-4 record in the playoffs with a 2.22 goals against average and a save percentage of .930.

Originally taken in the seventh round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Khudobin is a veteran of 218 games over 11 seasons with the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks and Stars.

Pavelski, 36, is in his second year with the Stars after 13 seasons with the San Jose Sharks.

The native of Plover, WI played in 67 games for the Stars last season, scoring 14 goals and adding 17 assists. He scored 13 times during the team's playoff run.

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand has hit the ice at Boston Bruins camp, but he's wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Brad Marchand skating during line drills and wearing the old Merlot no-contact sweater on this first day of camp. He's been rehabbing from sports hernia surgery — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) January 4, 2021

The 32-year-old Halifax native underwent surgery in October for a sports hernia. He is expected to miss the start of the team's regular season.

Heading into his 12th NHL season, Marchand appeared in 70 games in 2019-2020, scoring 28 goals and adding 59 assists. His 87 points were sixth-most in the league last season and second on the Bruins behind David Pastrnak's 95.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs used the following lines with their first on-ice group of the day Monday.

Thornton−Matthews−Marner

Vesey−Tavares−Nylander

Mikheyev−Kerfoot−Hyman

Barabanov−Spezza−Simmonds

Rielly−Brodie

Muzzin−Holl

Lehtonen−Bogosian

Sandin−Dermott

Andersen

Campbell

Rielly-Brodie was expected, but interesting to see Lehtonen and Bogosian together on the third pair — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 4, 2021

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have split their training camp roster into two groups as things get underway in Edmonton.

Group 1:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zack Kassian

Joakim Nygard - Jujhar Khaira - Alex Chiasson

Tyler Benson - Ryan McLeod - Patrick Russell

Kris Russell - Tyson Barrie

Caleb Jones - Adam Larsson

Markus Niemelainen - Ryan Stanton

Mikko Koskinen

Stuart Skinner

Dylan Wells

Group 2:

Tyler Ennis - Leon Draisaitl - Kailer Yamamoto

Josh Archibald - Kyle Turris - Jesse Puljujarvi

Alan Quine - Cooper Marody - Seth Griffith

Darnell Nurse - Ethan Bear

Slater Koekkoek - Evan Bouchard

William Lagesson - Theodor Lennstrom

Mike Smith

Anton Forsberg

Devin Shore, James Neal, Gaetan Haas and Dominik Kahun have been listed as unfit to play

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens opened up their camp without new signing Corey Perry, who is still waiting out his mandatory quarantine and expected to arrive on Tuesday. Though Tomas Tatar was expected to be out, he was present and on a line with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher

#Habs practice:

Tatar* - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron

Poehling - Weal - Frolik



Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Romanov - Kulak

Ouellet - Mete



Price

Allen

Primeau — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 4, 2021

Canadiens' lines on Monday:

Tomas Tatar - Phillip Danault - Brendan Gallagher

Jonathan Drouin - Nick Suzuki - Josh Anderson

Tyler Toffoli - Jesper Kotkaniemi - Joel Armia

Artturi Lehkonen - Jake Evans - Paul Byron

Ryan Poehling - Jordan Weal - Michael Frolik



Ben Chiarot - Shea Weber

Joel Edmundson - Jeff Petry

Alexander Romanov - Brett Kulak

Xavier Ouellet - Victor Mete



Carey Price

Jake Allen

Cayden Primeau