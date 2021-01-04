52m ago
Ice Chips: Blackhawks place Smith on waivers
As NHL training camps open on Monday, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the with daily Ice Chips. The Chicago Blackhawks placed former Ottawa Senators forward Zack Smith on waivers Monday, while the Winnipeg Jets have waived Marko Dano.
TSN.ca Staff
Waivers
Smith, who had four goals and 11 points in 50 games with Chicago last season, is signed through this season at a cap hit of $3.25 million.
Dano, 26, appeared in three games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, failing to post a point. He had four goals and 19 points in 46 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.
Dallas Stars
As Dallas Stars training camp gets underway on Monday, two of the team's veteran players will be absent.
The defending Western Conference champions announced that goaltender Anton Khudobin and centre Joe Pavelski would not participate with the former experiencing immigration issues and the latter day-to-day for an undisclosed reason pending further medicals.
We have an update on Anton Khudobin and Joe Pavelski as we kick off training camp today. pic.twitter.com/6Jxo5cd2ta— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 4, 2021
A native of Kazakhstan, Khudobin is set to enter his third season with the Stars. The 34-year-old backstop starred in the team's run to the Stanley Cup Final, posting a 16-8-4 record in the playoffs with a 2.22 goals against average and a save percentage of .930.
Originally taken in the seventh round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Khudobin is a veteran of 218 games over 11 seasons with the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks and Stars.
Pavelski, 36, is in his second year with the Stars after 13 seasons with the San Jose Sharks.
The native of Plover, WI played in 67 games for the Stars last season, scoring 14 goals and adding 17 assists. He scored 13 times during the team's playoff run.
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand has hit the ice at Boston Bruins camp, but he's wearing a red non-contact jersey.
Brad Marchand skating during line drills and wearing the old Merlot no-contact sweater on this first day of camp. He's been rehabbing from sports hernia surgery— Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) January 4, 2021
The 32-year-old Halifax native underwent surgery in October for a sports hernia. He is expected to miss the start of the team's regular season.
Heading into his 12th NHL season, Marchand appeared in 70 games in 2019-2020, scoring 28 goals and adding 59 assists. His 87 points were sixth-most in the league last season and second on the Bruins behind David Pastrnak's 95.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs used the following lines with their first on-ice group of the day Monday.
Thornton−Matthews−Marner
Vesey−Tavares−Nylander
Mikheyev−Kerfoot−Hyman
Barabanov−Spezza−Simmonds
Rielly−Brodie
Muzzin−Holl
Lehtonen−Bogosian
Sandin−Dermott
Andersen
Campbell
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers have split their training camp roster into two groups as things get underway in Edmonton.
Group 1:
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zack Kassian
Joakim Nygard - Jujhar Khaira - Alex Chiasson
Tyler Benson - Ryan McLeod - Patrick Russell
Kris Russell - Tyson Barrie
Caleb Jones - Adam Larsson
Markus Niemelainen - Ryan Stanton
Mikko Koskinen
Stuart Skinner
Dylan Wells
Group 2:
Tyler Ennis - Leon Draisaitl - Kailer Yamamoto
Josh Archibald - Kyle Turris - Jesse Puljujarvi
Alan Quine - Cooper Marody - Seth Griffith
Darnell Nurse - Ethan Bear
Slater Koekkoek - Evan Bouchard
William Lagesson - Theodor Lennstrom
Mike Smith
Anton Forsberg
Devin Shore, James Neal, Gaetan Haas and Dominik Kahun have been listed as unfit to play
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens opened up their camp without new signing Corey Perry, who is still waiting out his mandatory quarantine and expected to arrive on Tuesday. Though Tomas Tatar was expected to be out, he was present and on a line with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher
#Habs practice:— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 4, 2021
Tatar* - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Lehkonen - Evans - Byron
Poehling - Weal - Frolik
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Romanov - Kulak
Ouellet - Mete
Price
Allen
Primeau
