Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks forward Brock Boeser won't make his return Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens and isn't even skating yet according to head coach Travis Green.

Boeser has not played since Nov. 2 as he recovers from a groin injury. It's unclear when he is expected to make his return.

In 13 games so far this season, the 21-year-old has four goals and seven assists. Boeser had four points (two goals and two assists) in his last outing.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have recalled defenceman Gabriel Carlsson from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, the team announced Friday.

Forward Zac Dalpe and goaltender Jean-Francois Berube were assigned to the AHL team.

Carlsson has three points in 17 career games with the Jackets.