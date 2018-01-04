3h ago
Ice Chips: Bolts' Callahan returns vs. Habs
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Calgary Flames
RW Jaromir Jagr will not play for the Flames tonight against the LA Kings. There will be an update tomorrow. The 45-year-old has one goal and six assists in 21 games this season.
Winger Marek Hrivik was called up to the big club on Thursday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Tampa Bay Lightning
Veteran winger Ryan Callahan will return to the Bolts lineup Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens. The 32-year-old has been out since Dec. 14 with an upper-body injury. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times
Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers
Thursday's game between the Panthers and Bruins at TD Garden in Boston has been postponed due to severe weather.
Dallas Stars
Forward Martin Hanzal and defenceman Marc Methot will both return to the lineup Thursday vs. the New Jersey Devils. Methot has been out since Nov. 6 with a knee injury while Hanzal has missed three straight games with a lower-body injury. Mark Stepneski, Star website
Pittsburgh Penguins
Head coach Mike Sullivan announced on Thursday that winger Carter Rowney will be sidelined at least four weeks with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Brian Dumoulin has been diagnosed with a concussion (Tuesday vs. Flyers) and is day-to-day. - Team Tweets
Ottawa Senators
Sens' Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN
Forwards
Dzingel-Brassard-Stone
Hoffman-Dzingel-Ryan
Pyatt-Thompson-Smith
Dumont-Pageau-Burrows
Chlapik
Winnipeg Jets
Jets' Practice Lines - Brian Munz, TSN
Forwards
Connor-Wheeler-Laine
Perreault-Little-Ehlers
Copp-Lowry-Armia
Matthias-Hendricks-Dano
New York Islanders
Defenceman Johnny Boychuk is expected to miss the next two games (Thursday and Friday) with an upper-body injury. Boychuk, who's been out since Dec. 27, was at practice on Wednesday, but it didn't go very well, according to head coach Doug Weight. - Arthur Staple, Newsday
Arizona Coyotes
Defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson and center Brad Richardson have been sidelined with upper-body injuries, but both have skated this week and could be ready to return to action in the near future. Hjalmarsson, who was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the summer, has been out since Nov. 28 while Richardson hasn't played since Dec. 23. Both are day-to-day, says head coach Rick Tocchet. - AZCentral
Florida Panthers
Goalie James Reimer will be alright after leaving Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild with a neck injury. The veteran practiced with his team on Wednesday. - Sun Sentinel