49m ago
Ice Chips: McNiven back at Habs skate
TSN.ca Staff
With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Michael McNiven was back on the ice Tuesday after leaving Monday's session upon taking a Shea Weber slapshot to the face.
Forward Max Domi was once again wearing baby blue, meaning he not at a full conditioning level yet. Domi worked on the second power play unit again on Tuesday.
The team used the following lines at Tuesday's practice:
Tatar - Weal - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron
Hudon - Evans - Weise
Dauphin - Domi - Belzile
Chiarot - Weber
Olofsson - Petry
Folin - Juulsen
Brook
Price
Lindgren
McNiven
Boston Bruins
The Bruins were without David Pastrnak, Ondrej Kase and Charlie McAvoy at Tuesday's skate.
Pastrnak and Kase have both skated just once since training camp began last Monday.
Forward Chris Wagner returned to practice Tuesday after missing the previous two skates.
Winnipeg Jets
The team used the following lines during their first practice session on Tuesday:
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Eakin-Laine
Copp-Lowry-Roslovic
Perreault-Shore-Appleton
Bourque
Morrissey-DeMelo
Kulikov-Pionk
Beaulieu-Poolman
Sbisa
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Dallas Stars
The team used the following lines on Tuesday:
Gurianov-Hintz-Seguin
Benn-Dickinson-Perry
Cogliano-Faksa-Comeau
Janmark-Pavelski-Radulov
Dowling
Lindell-Klingberg
Oleksiak-Heiskanen
Sekera-Johns
Hanley-Fedun
Bishop
Khudobin