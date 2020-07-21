With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Michael McNiven was back on the ice Tuesday after leaving Monday's session upon taking a Shea Weber slapshot to the face.

#Habs McNiven (R) is set to practise after yesterday’s close encounter of the Weber kind. Not sure if he’s wearing a new mask. pic.twitter.com/zCBT113Qyu — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 21, 2020

Forward Max Domi was once again wearing baby blue, meaning he not at a full conditioning level yet. Domi worked on the second power play unit again on Tuesday.

#Habs Domi is wearing baby blue again today, which means he needs more time to get back to his usual level of conditioning before Julien decides where to slot him. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 21, 2020

#Habs second PP unit with a slight modification from yesterday:



Armia

Weal - Kotkaniemi - Domi

Petry



Armia is now in the low position and Kotkaniemi is the bumper. Regardless, coming to camp late, Domi will occupy the right half wall. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 21, 2020

The team used the following lines at Tuesday's practice:

Tatar - Weal - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Armia

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron

Hudon - Evans - Weise

Dauphin - Domi - Belzile

Chiarot - Weber

Olofsson - Petry

Folin - Juulsen

Brook

Price

Lindgren

McNiven

Boston Bruins

The Bruins were without David Pastrnak, Ondrej Kase and Charlie McAvoy at Tuesday's skate.

Pastrnak and Kase have both skated just once since training camp began last Monday.

No David Pastrnak, Ondrej Kase or Charlie McAvoy today at Bruins practice. — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) July 21, 2020

Forward Chris Wagner returned to practice Tuesday after missing the previous two skates.

Chris Wagner is practicing. Did not participate in the last two sessions. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) July 21, 2020

Winnipeg Jets

The team used the following lines during their first practice session on Tuesday:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Eakin-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Roslovic

Perreault-Shore-Appleton

Bourque



Morrissey-DeMelo

Kulikov-Pionk

Beaulieu-Poolman

Sbisa



Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Dallas Stars

The team used the following lines on Tuesday:

Gurianov-Hintz-Seguin

Benn-Dickinson-Perry

Cogliano-Faksa-Comeau

Janmark-Pavelski-Radulov

Dowling



Lindell-Klingberg

Oleksiak-Heiskanen

Sekera-Johns

Hanley-Fedun



Bishop

Khudobin