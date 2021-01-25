Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Forward David Pastrnak is skating in a regular white jersey at practice this morning, ditching the non-contact sweater.

Pastrnak had hip surgery on Sept. 16 with the original prognosis of returning to play in mid-February. Head coach Bruce Cassidy says Pastrnak is expected to be out at least two more games.

The 24-year-old had a career season in 2019-20, registering 48 goals, 47 assists and 95 points in 70 regular season games. He had three goals and 10 points in 10 playoff games during the NHL's Return to Play.

Lines at Bruins practice:

Marchand - Lindholm - DeBrusk

Ritchie - Krejci - Pastrnak/Studnicka

Frederic - Coyle - Smith

Bjork - Kuraly - Wagner

McKegg

Lauzon - McAvoy

Clifton - Carlo

Zboril - Miller

Vaakanainen

Rask

Halak

Vladar

Absent: Bergeron, Grzelcyk



Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without forward Mitchell Stephens for the foreseeable future, while defenceman Erik Cernak's injury outlook is more optimistic.

Stephens is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, while Cernak has been ruled day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team announced Monday.

Stephens, 23, has one assist in four games this season with the Lightning. The 2015 second-round pick posted three goals and six points in 38 games with the Lightning last season, adding one goal in seven games during the NHL's Return to Play as the Lightning won the Stanley Cup. NCAA

Cernak also has one assist in four games this season, while averaging 16:32 of ice time. The 23-year-old had five goals and 12 points in 67 games last season, adding four assists in 25 postseason games.

He signed a three-year, $8.85 million contract with the Lightning this past offseason.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have assigned forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Oliver Kylington from the main roster to the taxi squad.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward lines at Blue Jackets' practice this morning:

Foligno-Domi-Atkinson

Jenner-Texier-Bjorkstrand

Foudy/Roslovic-Nash-Robinson

Grigorenko-Koivu-Stenlund

Gerbe

Mikko Koivu was on the ice this morning. He's been on the COVID-19 list since the beginning of the season with general manager Jarmo Kekelainen indicating that Koivu will make his Columbus debut on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.