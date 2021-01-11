As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Forward Brad Marchand was not on the ice for Monday's scrimmage.

Brad Marchand is not on the ice for today's scrimmage. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) January 11, 2021

More details as they become available.

Montreal Canadiens

After Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Armia lined up in this configuration for the first week of camp, they’ve now swapped wings. Coaching staff wants to make sure both RHS wingers get reps on their weak sides to build a comfort level.

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Armia* - Kotkaniemi - Toffoli

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron

Frolik - Poehling - Perry

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Ouellet - Mete

Price

Allen

McNiven

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs trimmed their training camp roster to 26 players on Monday. The team loaned or placed on waivers for the purposes of being loaned to the Toronto Marlies the following players: Kenny Agostino, Joey Anderson, Justin Brazeau, Rourke Chartier, Pierre Engvall, Tyler Gaudet, Mac Hollowell, Michael Hutchinson, Teemu Kivihalme, Timothy Liljegren, Martin Marincin, Nic Petan, Calle Rosen and Scott Sabourin.

Forward Alex Kerfoot took to the ice before practice Monday.

Alex Kerfoot taking the ice before #Leafs practice as well, headed off elsewhere from the other skaters out early. Sheldon Keefe was unsure last week whether Kerfoot would be available on Wednesday after his tumble into the boards. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 11, 2021

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said last week he was unsure if Kerfoot would be ready for the start of the season after his tumble into the boards.