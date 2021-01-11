23m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs trim roster to 26 players
As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Drouin, Suzuki shine in Canadiens' scrimmage action
Boston Bruins
Forward Brad Marchand was not on the ice for Monday's scrimmage.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs trimmed their training camp roster to 26 players on Monday. The team loaned or placed on waivers for the purposes of being loaned to the Toronto Marlies the following players: Kenny Agostino, Joey Anderson, Justin Brazeau, Rourke Chartier, Pierre Engvall, Tyler Gaudet, Mac Hollowell, Michael Hutchinson, Teemu Kivihalme, Timothy Liljegren, Martin Marincin, Nic Petan, Calle Rosen and Scott Sabourin.
Forward Alex Kerfoot took to the ice before practice Monday.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said last week he was unsure if Kerfoot would be ready for the start of the season after his tumble into the boards.