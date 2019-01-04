7h ago
Ice Chips: Canucks recall Demko from AHL
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Michael Hutchinson will start his second straight game for the Toront Maple Leafs on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.
Goalie Frederik Andersen, who has missed the last four games with a groin injury, was back at practice on Friday along with Michael Hutchinson and Alex Fotinos.
After practice, Andersen said the injury has been feeling better, but admitted he was dealing with it in secret for a while and was hoping it got better after the Christmas break.
Forward Zach Hyman has missed six straight contests with an ankle injury, but was back at practice on Friday as well. Garret Sparks was not at practice as the team confirmed he has been diagnosed with a concussion.
The Leafs loaned rookie goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo back to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League earlier in the day.
Kaskisuo has a 3-5-1 record this season with a .866 save percentage and a 4.12 GAA in 11 games this season with the Marlies, who recalled goalie Michael Garteig from the ECHL on Thursday.
Head coach Mike Babcock said the team wants to see Kaskisuo continue to develop in the AHL and could elect to acquire another goaltender in order to send the 25-year-old back to the Toronto Marlies.
“I don’t know what’s going on, we were just talking about maybe finding another goalie,” Babcock said, per the Toronto Star. “We’d like (Kaskisuo) to get playing, we don’t want him to be sitting around. So maybe we’ve got to find another goalie and go from there.”
Hutchinson was acquired from the Florida Panthers on the weekend and got his first start with Toronto against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday afternoon.
Maple Leafs Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Brown-Tavares-Marner
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen
Lindholm-Gauthier-Moore
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Marincin-Holl
Goalies
Andersen
Hutchinson
Fotinos
Montreal Canadiens
A day after returning to game action following a three-game absence, Canadiens starting goalie Carey Price left practice early on Friday for an undisclosed reason.
However, after practice head coach Claude Julien said the departure had nothing to do with his lower-body injury, but was feeling "light-headed." He is expected to play Saturday against the Nashville Predators. The 31-year-old missed three games with a lower-body injury, but was sharp in his return on Thursday, stopping all 33 shots to blank the Vancouver Canucks 2-0.
Forward Brendan Gallagher missed practice for a maintenance day.
Canadiens Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Hudon
Drouin - Domi - Byron
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Agostino - Chaput/Peca - Deslauriers
Defence
Mete - Weber
Reilly - Petry
Kulak - Benn
Alzner - Schlemko
Goalies
Price
Niemi
Ottawa Senators
Forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes after missing the first 41 games with a torn Achilles tendon. The 26-year-old scored 14 goals and added 15 assists over 78 games last season with Ottawa.
Goalie Craig Anderson skated with the team on Friday, but there is still no timetable for his return after suffering a concussion on Dec. 21 against the New Jersey Devils.
Defenceman Thomas Chabot, who is out with an upper-body injury, skated for a second time and took shots for the first time on Friday. The sophomore isn't expected to be ready to play until after Ottawa's California road trip next week. Chabot has 10 goals and 28 assists over 38 games this season.
The Senators recalled forward Rudolfs Balcers from the American Hockey League and have re-assigned forward Jack Rodewald. The 21-year-old Balcers has 14 goals and 12 assists over 36 games this season with the Belleville Senators. He has never played in a NHL game.
Senators Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN
Forwards
Dzingel - Duchene - Ryan
Tkachuk - White - Stone
Smith - Pageau - Boedker
Paarjarvi - Tierney - Balcers
Paul
Winnipeg Jets
Projected Lines vs. Penguins - Brian Munz, TSN
Forwards
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Little-Laine
Perreault-Lowry-Tanev
Lemieux-Copp-Roslovic
Defence
Morrissey-Trouba
Chiarot-Myers
Morrow-Kulikov
Goalies
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver recalled goalie Thatcher Demko from the Utica Comets of the AHL. The 23-year-old has yet to play a game in the NHL this season, but has posted a 8-5 record with a 2.58 goals-against average and a 0.911 save percentage over 16 games in the AHL.
Dallas Stars
Forward Jamie Benn will not play Friday against the Washington Capitals, according to Mark Stepneski of the Dallas Stars website. He was injured Wednesday night when he took a late hit from New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood.
Game Notes
Jets (52P) at Penguins (50P) - 7PM (Jan 4)
PIT 1-0-0 vs WPG in 18-19, 4-3 win in WPG. PIT has won 17 straight at home vs WPG/ATL
PIT: (22-12-6)
Won 7 straight, outscoring opponent 28-9, PP 9/19, PK 16/17
Crosby (4G, 14A) has a PT in 9 of past 10GP
WPG: (25-12-2)
8-1-0 last 9GP on road, 33GF, PP 4/27
Wheeler (2G, 12A) has a PT in 9 of past 11GP
Predators (50P) at Wings (37P) - 730PM (Jan 4)
Teams split 2GP in 17-18, NSH winning in DET.
DET: (15-20-7)
0-4-2 last 6GP, 14GF, PP 1/15
Athanasiou (3G, 1A) last 4GP
NSH: (24-15-2)
Won 2 straight, 10GF, PP 1/5
Johansen (1G, 3A) last 2GP
Jackets (49P) at Hurricanes (39P) - 730PM (Jan 4)
Teams have split 2GP in 18-19, CLS 1-0-0 in CAR. CLS won 2 of past 3GP in CAR
CAR: (17-17-5)
Won 2 straight, both vs PHI, 8GF, PP 2/6
Aho (3G, 4A) last 5GP. Career game 200 tonight
CLS: (23-13-3)
Won 4 straight on road, 15GF, PP 0/12
Panarin (3G, 6A) 5 game PT streak
Capitals (51P) at Stars (46P) - 8PM (Jan 4)
DAL 1-0-0 vs WSH in 18-19, OTW in WSH. WSH has won 2 straight in DAL, both in OT
DAL: (21-16-4)
3-0-1 last 4GP, 8GA, PK 11/13
Seguin (2G, 2A) last 3GP. 299 career assists
WSH: (24-12-3)
Lost 2 straight, 11GA, PK 5/7
Ovechkin (1G, 2A) last 7GP
Rangers (41P) at Avalanche (46P) - 9PM (Jan 4)
NYR 1-0-0 vs COL in 18-19, SOW at home. NYR have won 3 of past 4 in COL (lost last)
COL: (19-14-8)
0-4-2 last6GP, 14GF, PP 4/24
MacKinnon (3G, 2A) 5 game PT streak
NYR: (17-15-7)
Won 2 straight on road, 4GA, PK 7/9
Hayes (0P) last 2GP, -3, 4 shots on net
Devils (37P) at Coyotes (36P) - 9PM (Jan 4)
Teams split 2GP in 17-18, ARZ shutout win at home. ARZ 2 straight home wins vs NJ, 5GF in each game
ARZ: (17-21-2)
Lost 2 straight, both at home, 1GF in each game, PP 1/7
Keller (6A) last 6GP
NJ: (15-17-7)
1-3-2 last 6GP on road, 20GA, PK 12/14
Hall (3G, 3A) last 4GP
Knights (52P) at Ducks (45P) - 10PM (Jan 4)
VGS 2-0-0 vs ANA in 18-19, 1GA, both games at home. VGS was 2-0-0 in ANA in 17-18
ANA: (19-15-7)
0-4-2 last 6GP, 9GF, PP 2/22
Getzlaf (0P) last 5GP, -7, 14 shots on net
VGS: (24-15-4)
Won 4 straight, 3GA, PK 12/14
Tuch (2G, 3A) 4 game PT streak