Toronto Maple Leafs

Michael Hutchinson will start his second straight game for the Toront Maple Leafs on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

No surprise Michael Hutchinson will start for #Leafs tomorrow vs. Canucks. Babcock said on Wednesday Andersen unlikely to practice once and return. Who will back up for Hutchinson, though, we will see. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 4, 2019

Goalie Frederik Andersen, who has missed the last four games with a groin injury, was back at practice on Friday along with Michael Hutchinson and Alex Fotinos.

After practice, Andersen said the injury has been feeling better, but admitted he was dealing with it in secret for a while and was hoping it got better after the Christmas break.

Forward Zach Hyman has missed six straight contests with an ankle injury, but was back at practice on Friday as well. Garret Sparks was not at practice as the team confirmed he has been diagnosed with a concussion.

The Leafs loaned rookie goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo back to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League earlier in the day.

Kaskisuo has a 3-5-1 record this season with a .866 save percentage and a 4.12 GAA in 11 games this season with the Marlies, who recalled goalie Michael Garteig from the ECHL on Thursday.

#Leafs have loaned Kasimir Kaskisuo to the Marlies. Could be another Alex Fotino Day at practice in a couple hours. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 4, 2019

Head coach Mike Babcock said the team wants to see Kaskisuo continue to develop in the AHL and could elect to acquire another goaltender in order to send the 25-year-old back to the Toronto Marlies.

“I don’t know what’s going on, we were just talking about maybe finding another goalie,” Babcock said, per the Toronto Star. “We’d like (Kaskisuo) to get playing, we don’t want him to be sitting around. So maybe we’ve got to find another goalie and go from there.”

Hutchinson was acquired from the Florida Panthers on the weekend and got his first start with Toronto against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday afternoon.

Maple Leafs Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Brown-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen

Lindholm-Gauthier-Moore

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Goalies

Andersen

Hutchinson

Fotinos

Montreal Canadiens

Habs Ice Chips: Price leaves practice, but Julien says no cause for concern Carey Price's 33-save shutout against the Canucks Thursday night was a triumphant return from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury. And so when Price left the ice 20 minutes into practice Friday morning, alarm bells started to go off, but Claude Julien said after practice that there was no cause for concern. John Lu has more.

A day after returning to game action following a three-game absence, Canadiens starting goalie Carey Price left practice early on Friday for an undisclosed reason.

However, after practice head coach Claude Julien said the departure had nothing to do with his lower-body injury, but was feeling "light-headed." He is expected to play Saturday against the Nashville Predators. The 31-year-old missed three games with a lower-body injury, but was sharp in his return on Thursday, stopping all 33 shots to blank the Vancouver Canucks 2-0.

Carey Price a quitté l'entraînement d'aujourd'hui prématurément. pic.twitter.com/QjeAFPVIyo — Hockey 360 (@hockey360) January 4, 2019

#Habs Julien says Price leaving practice early had nothing to do with his lingering LBI. Price told trainers that he felt “light-headed” (due to undetermined reasons) but is expected to play tomorrow. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 4, 2019

Forward Brendan Gallagher missed practice for a maintenance day.

Canadiens Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Hudon

Drouin - Domi - Byron

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Agostino - Chaput/Peca - Deslauriers

Defence

Mete - Weber

Reilly - Petry

Kulak - Benn

Alzner - Schlemko

Goalies

Price

Niemi

Ottawa Senators

Forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes after missing the first 41 games with a torn Achilles tendon. The 26-year-old scored 14 goals and added 15 assists over 78 games last season with Ottawa.

Goalie Craig Anderson skated with the team on Friday, but there is still no timetable for his return after suffering a concussion on Dec. 21 against the New Jersey Devils.

Defenceman Thomas Chabot, who is out with an upper-body injury, skated for a second time and took shots for the first time on Friday. The sophomore isn't expected to be ready to play until after Ottawa's California road trip next week. Chabot has 10 goals and 28 assists over 38 games this season.

The Senators recalled forward Rudolfs Balcers from the American Hockey League and have re-assigned forward Jack Rodewald. The 21-year-old Balcers has 14 goals and 12 assists over 36 games this season with the Belleville Senators. He has never played in a NHL game.

Senators Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forwards

Dzingel - Duchene - Ryan

Tkachuk - White - Stone

Smith - Pageau - Boedker

Paarjarvi - Tierney - Balcers

Paul

Winnipeg Jets

Projected Lines vs. Penguins - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Little-Laine

Perreault-Lowry-Tanev

Lemieux-Copp-Roslovic

Defence

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Myers

Morrow-Kulikov

Goalies

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver recalled goalie Thatcher Demko from the Utica Comets of the AHL. The 23-year-old has yet to play a game in the NHL this season, but has posted a 8-5 record with a 2.58 goals-against average and a 0.911 save percentage over 16 games in the AHL.

Dallas Stars

Forward Jamie Benn will not play Friday against the Washington Capitals, according to Mark Stepneski of the Dallas Stars website. He was injured Wednesday night when he took a late hit from New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood.

Benn won’t play tonight. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) January 4, 2019

Game Notes

Jets (52P) at Penguins (50P) - 7PM (Jan 4)

PIT 1-0-0 vs WPG in 18-19, 4-3 win in WPG. PIT has won 17 straight at home vs WPG/ATL

PIT: (22-12-6)

Won 7 straight, outscoring opponent 28-9, PP 9/19, PK 16/17

Crosby (4G, 14A) has a PT in 9 of past 10GP

WPG: (25-12-2)

8-1-0 last 9GP on road, 33GF, PP 4/27

Wheeler (2G, 12A) has a PT in 9 of past 11GP

Predators (50P) at Wings (37P) - 730PM (Jan 4)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18, NSH winning in DET.

DET: (15-20-7)

0-4-2 last 6GP, 14GF, PP 1/15

Athanasiou (3G, 1A) last 4GP

NSH: (24-15-2)

Won 2 straight, 10GF, PP 1/5

Johansen (1G, 3A) last 2GP

Jackets (49P) at Hurricanes (39P) - 730PM (Jan 4)

Teams have split 2GP in 18-19, CLS 1-0-0 in CAR. CLS won 2 of past 3GP in CAR

CAR: (17-17-5)

Won 2 straight, both vs PHI, 8GF, PP 2/6

Aho (3G, 4A) last 5GP. Career game 200 tonight

CLS: (23-13-3)

Won 4 straight on road, 15GF, PP 0/12

Panarin (3G, 6A) 5 game PT streak

Capitals (51P) at Stars (46P) - 8PM (Jan 4)

DAL 1-0-0 vs WSH in 18-19, OTW in WSH. WSH has won 2 straight in DAL, both in OT

DAL: (21-16-4)

3-0-1 last 4GP, 8GA, PK 11/13

Seguin (2G, 2A) last 3GP. 299 career assists

WSH: (24-12-3)

Lost 2 straight, 11GA, PK 5/7

Ovechkin (1G, 2A) last 7GP

Rangers (41P) at Avalanche (46P) - 9PM (Jan 4)

NYR 1-0-0 vs COL in 18-19, SOW at home. NYR have won 3 of past 4 in COL (lost last)

COL: (19-14-8)

0-4-2 last6GP, 14GF, PP 4/24

MacKinnon (3G, 2A) 5 game PT streak

NYR: (17-15-7)

Won 2 straight on road, 4GA, PK 7/9

Hayes (0P) last 2GP, -3, 4 shots on net

Devils (37P) at Coyotes (36P) - 9PM (Jan 4)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18, ARZ shutout win at home. ARZ 2 straight home wins vs NJ, 5GF in each game

ARZ: (17-21-2)

Lost 2 straight, both at home, 1GF in each game, PP 1/7

Keller (6A) last 6GP

NJ: (15-17-7)

1-3-2 last 6GP on road, 20GA, PK 12/14

Hall (3G, 3A) last 4GP

Knights (52P) at Ducks (45P) - 10PM (Jan 4)

VGS 2-0-0 vs ANA in 18-19, 1GA, both games at home. VGS was 2-0-0 in ANA in 17-18

ANA: (19-15-7)

0-4-2 last 6GP, 9GF, PP 2/22

Getzlaf (0P) last 5GP, -7, 14 shots on net

VGS: (24-15-4)

Won 4 straight, 3GA, PK 12/14

Tuch (2G, 3A) 4 game PT streak