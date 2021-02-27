Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals 

The Capitals have re-assigned goaltender Ilya Samsonov from Hershey (AHL) to the taxi squad. 

Samsonov made his fourth rehab start for the Bears on Friday, making 25 saves on 28 shots in a 6-3 win. 

In a corresponding move, the team has sent goaltender Pheonix Copley Hershey from the taxi squad.