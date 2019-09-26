28m ago
Ice Chips: Price back on ice for Habs
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was back on the ice Thursday for the first time since being scratched from Tuesday's game with a light bruise on his glove hand.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
La Presse's JF Tremblay reported Price worked on his positioning with goalie coach Stephane Waite and did not take any shots.
Forward Ryan Poehling skated with the team in practice for the first since suffering a concussion on Sept. 18.
The Canadiens used the following lines Thursday:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Weal
Byron - Thompson - Armia
Hudon - Poehling* - Cousins
Edmonton Oilers
The team assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Thursday, leaving the Oilers with 30 players in training camp
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Marcus Hogberg along with forwards Parker Kelly, Nick Paul and Jordan Szwarz were assigned to Belleville of the American Hockey League. Paul and Szwarz require waivers in order to be assigned to the B-Sens training camp. The Senators training camp roster is now composed of 27 players: two goaltenders, nine defencemen and 16 forwards. - Team Release