Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Carey Price was back on the ice Thursday for the first time since being scratched from Tuesday's game with a light bruise on his glove hand.

Carey Price se remet d'une contusion à la main. Il travaille sur le 2e glace avec Stéphane Waite. Il a patiné un peu et travaillé son positionnement. Pas de tirs reçus pour l'instant. pic.twitter.com/284mwN2E93 — JF Tremblay (@JFTremblay_LP) September 26, 2019

La Presse's JF Tremblay reported Price worked on his positioning with goalie coach Stephane Waite and did not take any shots.

Forward Ryan Poehling skated with the team in practice for the first since suffering a concussion on Sept. 18.

The Canadiens used the following lines Thursday:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Weal

Byron - Thompson - Armia

Hudon - Poehling* - Cousins

Edmonton Oilers

The team assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Thursday, leaving the Oilers with 30 players in training camp

The #Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the @Condors. There are now 30 players in camp, including two goaltenders, 10 d-men & 18 forwards. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 26, 2019

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg along with forwards Parker Kelly, Nick Paul and Jordan Szwarz were assigned to Belleville of the American Hockey League. Paul and Szwarz require waivers in order to be assigned to the B-Sens training camp. The Senators training camp roster is now composed of 27 players: two goaltenders, nine defencemen and 16 forwards. - Team Release