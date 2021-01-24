Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

Goaltender Kevin Lankinen will make his third consecutive start this afternoon against the Detroit Red Wings.

In two appearances this season, Lankinen is 1-0-1 with a .902 save percentage and 2.94 GAA.

Forward Carl Soderberg makes his Blackhawks debut, replacing Lucas Wallmark in the lineup.

Detroit Red Wings

Forwards Taro Hirose and Givani Smith have been recalled from the Red Wings' taxi squad. Neither player has yet to suit up in 2020-21.

Hirose had two goals and seven points in 26 games with the Red Wings last season.

In 2019-20, Smith had two goals and an assist in 21 games.