Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche cancelled practice on Wednesday after a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The team said the one person is in isolation while all other staff and players have tested negative at this time.

Colorado is scheduled to face the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Montreal Canadiens 

Jake Allen will make his fifth straight start in net Wednesday against the Calgary Flames.

Carey Price has been out since last week with a lower-body injury, leaving Jake Allen to start each of the team's past four games.

The 33-year-old has a 12-6-5 record this season with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Defenceman Ben Chiarot skated with the team for the first time since fracturing his right hand on March 10.

 