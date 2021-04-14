Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche cancelled practice on Wednesday after a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The team said the one person is in isolation while all other staff and players have tested negative at this time.

No morning skate today. pic.twitter.com/lqJHbSAiMj — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 14, 2021

Colorado is scheduled to face the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen will make his fifth straight start in net Wednesday against the Calgary Flames.

#Habs Allen is working with Sean Burke prior to morning skate. He’ll start vs #Flames tonight, his 5th straight appearance. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 14, 2021

Carey Price has been out since last week with a lower-body injury, leaving Jake Allen to start each of the team's past four games.

The 33-year-old has a 12-6-5 record this season with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Defenceman Ben Chiarot skated with the team for the first time since fracturing his right hand on March 10.