Leafs Ice chips: Trying to beat science with science

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby will return to the lineup against the Stars on Wednesday after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Crosby's return could not come at a better time as the Penguins sit dead last in the Eastern Conference and have only recorded a single win through nine November contests.

Crosby's return could not come at a better time as the Penguins sit dead last in the Eastern Conference and have only recorded a single win through nine November contests.

Crosby was up to his usual tricks prior to the injury posting eight goals and 19 points through 16 games.

New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday after missing four games with a thumb injury, NHL.com reports.

Prior to the injury, the 19-year-old was on a hot streak posting three goals and 12 points through his first 15 games.

Prior to the injury, the 19-year-old was on a hot streak posting three goals and 12 points through his first 15 games.

He was also back on the top line at practice on Tuesday morning, Amanda Stein of NHL.com reports.

The former first overall pick will be welcomed back with open arms as the Devils currently sit second last in the Eastern conference with an 8-9-2 record.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes announced that forward Victor Rask has officially been taken off the injured reserve and is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday against the Leafs.

As you may recall, the 25-year-old suffered the freak injury back in September while cutting food in his kitchen.

It also appears as though Curtis McElhinney will get the start against his former team, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

McElhinney has his own net at 'Canes skate ... Darling and Mrazek splitting



McElhinney has his own net at 'Canes skate ... Darling and Mrazek splitting

Curtis leads Carolina with four wins this season and it looks like he'll get a chance to face his old team tonight

McElhinney was placed on waivers by the Leafs back on October 1st before being claimed by the Canes on October 2nd.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Michael Chaput from the Laval Rocket (AHL), the team announced.

The 26-year-old had recorded seven goals and ten points through 18 games with the Rocket so far.

Chaput played nine NHL games last season as a member of the Vancouver Canucks; however, he failed to record a point and was -4.

He joins a Canadiens squad that is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have reassigned goaltender Thatcher Demko to the Utica Comets (AHL).

The 22-year-old sustained a concussion during training camp back in September and hadn't practiced since the injury until Tuesday.

Demko was successful last season as a Comets going 25-13-4 with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers announced that forward Vincent Trocheck will be out indefinitely following successful surgery on an ankle fracture.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury during the first period of a game against the Ottawa Senators on November 19th.

The young centre was in the midst of a successful season posting three goals and 14 points over 18 games so far.

In anticipation of Trocheck's absence, the Panthers have recalled forward Denis Malgin from the Springfield Falcons (AHL).

Malgin, 21, has gotten into 14 games with the Panthers this season recording a goal and five points.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers will be without forward Mats Zuccarello for the second straight game, NHL.com reports.

The Norwegian winger has missed five of the Rangers' last six games and remains day-to-day.

Zuccarello has recorded at least 49 points in each of his past five seasons and has proven to be a key cog in the Rangers' offence.

Starting goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was not on the ice at practice this morning and will also get a routine night off, the New York Post reports.

This rest night can simply be attributed to Lundqvist's workload as the 36-year-old netminder has started 17 of the Rangers' first 21 games.

Alexandar Georgiev will start in his place. The 22-year-old Bulgarian backstopper hasn't faired well so far this season as he's posted a 3.60 goals-against average to go along with an .894 save percentage through five games.

Wednesday's NHL Game Notes

Philadelphia Flyers (9-9-2) at Buffalo Sabres (13-6-2)—7pm

The Sabres have won three of their past four games at home against the Flyers.

The Flyers have allowed 11 goals against in their last three games.

Montreal Canadiens (11-6-4) at New Jersey Devils (8-9-2)—7pm

The Canadiens have won three of their past four games on the road against the Devils.

Canadiens forward Max Domi is in the midst of a 10-game point streak.

New York Islanders (10-7-2) at New York Rangers (11-8-2)—7pm

The Isles have won their last three games against the Rangers at MSG.

The Rangers have won six straight at home.

Dallas Stars (11-8-2) at Pittsburgh Penguins (7-8-4)—7pm

Pittsburgh is 1-7-2 in their last 10 games.

Chicago Blackhawks (8-8-5) at Washington Capitals (10-7-3)—7pm

The Capitals have seven straight home wins against the Blackhawks.

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-0) at Carolina Hurricanes (9-8-3)—7pm

The Leafs have won four straight on the road against the Canes.

Mitch Marner has nine points in his last five games.

Boston Bruins (11-6-3) at Detroit Red Wings (9-9-2)—7:30pm

The Bruins have won their last seven games against the Red Wings.​

Florida Panthers (8-7-3) at Tampa Bay Lightning (14-6-1)—7:30pm

The Lightning have won their last five home games against the Panthers.

Lightning forward Brayden Point has five goals and seven points in his last three games.

St. Louis Blues (7-9-3) at Nashville Predators (15-5-1)—8pm

The Predators have won their last four home games while only allowing six total goals against.

The Blues have been shut out three times in their last five games.

Ottawa Senators (9-9-3) at Minnesota Wild (12-7-2)—8pm

The Wild have won their last four games against the Senators

Senators forward Matt Duchene has 15 points in his last seven games.

Vegas Golden Knights (9-12-1) at Phoenix Coyotes (9-9-1)—9pm

The Golden Knights have won four of their five career games against the Coyotes.

Vancouver Canucks (10-11-2) at Anaheim Ducks (8-9-5)—10pm

The Ducks have only scored four total goals over their last three games.

Canucks forward Bo Horvat is one helper away from having 100 career assists.

Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) at Calgary Flames (12-8-1)—10pm

Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and six points over his last three games.

Jets forward Patrik Laine has eight goals in his last seven games.

Colorado Avalanche (10-6-4) at Los Angeles Kings (7-12-1)—10:30pm

Kings forward Ilya Kovalchuk has gone pointless in his past six games.

Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen has eight points in his past four games.