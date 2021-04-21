Could Caufield be on his way to Montreal?

MONTREAL CANADIENS

The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned goaltender Charlie Lindgren to the taxi squad. Lindgren will join the team in Edmonton and will not have to undergo a quarantine because he will arrive via private charter.

The 27-year-old has appeared three times this season for the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League and posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.34 GAA.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Jon Merrill prendra la place de Brett Kulak dans la formation du match de ce soir.



Defenceman Jon Merrill will debut for the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday when they take on the Edmonton Oilers, interim head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed after practice. Brett Kulak will come out of the lineup to make room for Merill, who will partner with Alexander Romanov.

The Canadiens acquired Merrill from the Detroit Red Wings for a fifth-round pick in 2021 and forward Hayden Verbeek.

Canadiens lines vs. Oilers

Tatar – Danault – Anderson

Toffoli – Suzuki – Armia

Lehkonen – Kotkaniemi – Byron

Drouin – Staal – Perry



Chiarot – Weber

Edmundson – Petry

Romanov – Merrill



Allen

Primeau



Scratches: Kulak, Gustafsson (quarantine), Price (concussion, 4/19)

LTIR: Gallagher (broken right thumb, 4/5)

Taxi: Frolik, Evans, Caufield, Ouellet, Lindgren

EDMONTON OILERS

Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov is on the ice with the main practice group for the Edmonton Oilers. The 30-year-old was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on trade deadline day for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 30-year-old appeared in 38 games for the Devils prior to the deal and posted two assists. Due to crossing the border, Kulikov was required to quarantine for seven days.

NEW YORK RANGERS

The New York Rangers have signed forward Karl Henriksson to an entry-level contract. The 20-year-old had a goal and six assists in 44 games this season with Frölunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League. He was selected in the second round, 58th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with forward Karl Henriksson on an entry-level contract.



CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Malcolm Subban will start in net for the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday as they face the Nashville Predators. Subban has appeared in 12 games this season for the Blackhawks and posted a 5-5-1 records with a 2.78 GAA.