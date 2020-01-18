2h ago
Ice Chips: Backes, Schenn, clear waivers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Backes and Schenn clear after being waived on Friday
According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, veterans David Backes and Luke Schenn have both cleared waivers on Saturday at 12:00pm.
Backes, 35, was waived by the Boston Bruins Friday. The 15-year pro has played just 16 games for the Bruins this season, recording just three points - one goal and two assists.
Schenn, 30, was also waived on Friday by the Tampa Bay Lightning. The former fifth-overall pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs has played 15 games for the Lightning this year, recording one goal.
Both players are expected to be assigned to their respective club's AHL affiliates.
Montreal Canadiens
Projected lines vs. Vegas Golden Knights - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Kovalchuk
Domi - Suzuki - Armia
Poehling - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Cousins - Thompson - Weise
Defence
Chiarot - Weber
Scandella - Petry
Kulak - Mete
Goalies
Price
Lindgren
Calgary Flames
Projected lines vs. Ottawa Senators
Forwards
Tkachuk - Lindholm - Mangiapane
Gaudreau - Monahan - Backlund
Lucic - Ryan - Dube
Bennett - Jankowski - Rieder
Defence
Giordano - Brodie
Hanifin - Hamonic
Kylington - Andersson
Goalies
TBD
New Jersey Devils
Goaltender Cory Schneider will get the start Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It will be his first start since November.
St. Louis Blues
Defenceman Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) will return to the Blues' lineup on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche in place of Niko Mikkola.
Gunnarsson, 33, will play for the first time since December 12. The Swede has played just 17 games this season, recording one goal and three assists.