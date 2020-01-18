Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Backes and Schenn clear after being waived on Friday

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, veterans David Backes and Luke Schenn have both cleared waivers on Saturday at 12:00pm.

Backes, 35, was waived by the Boston Bruins Friday. The 15-year pro has played just 16 games for the Bruins this season, recording just three points - one goal and two assists.

Schenn, 30, was also waived on Friday by the Tampa Bay Lightning. The former fifth-overall pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs has played 15 games for the Lightning this year, recording one goal.

Both players are expected to be assigned to their respective club's AHL affiliates.

Montreal Canadiens

Projected lines vs. Vegas Golden Knights - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Kovalchuk

Domi - Suzuki - Armia

Poehling - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Cousins - Thompson - Weise

Defence

Chiarot - Weber

Scandella - Petry

Kulak - Mete

Goalies

Price

Lindgren

Calgary Flames

Projected lines vs. Ottawa Senators

Forwards

Tkachuk - Lindholm - Mangiapane

Gaudreau - Monahan - Backlund

Lucic - Ryan - Dube

Bennett - Jankowski - Rieder

Defence

Giordano - Brodie

Hanifin - Hamonic

Kylington - Andersson

Goalies

TBD

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Cory Schneider will get the start Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It will be his first start since November.

‼️ #NJDevils Cory Schneider gets the start against Columbus tonight.



Schneider, 33, has appeared in just eight games this season, posting a 0-5-1 record with a 4.42 goals against average and .859 save percentage.

St. Louis Blues

Defenceman Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) will return to the Blues' lineup on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche in place of Niko Mikkola.

Gunny's back! See where he'll slot in to today's lineup. https://t.co/HEEKorI0hX — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 18, 2020

Gunnarsson, 33, will play for the first time since December 12. The Swede has played just 17 games this season, recording one goal and three assists.