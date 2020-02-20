Is Toronto's trade for Malgin the start of something bigger?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Denis Malgin will be making his Leafs debut tonight.

Denis Malgin draws in for Dmytro Timashov tonight



But Keefe mum on lines ... says he's planning changes & doesn't want to tip his hand — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 20, 2020

The Leafs acquired Malgin from the Florida Panthers yesterday in exchange for Mason Marchment. The 23-year-old currently has an 8.5 shooting percentage and a career 10.8 shooting percentage. He also has a career 28 goals and 32 assists since he made his NHL debut in 2016, with four goals and eight assists coming off this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Coach Claude Julien has announced that forward Brendan Gallagher will be a game-time decision tonight in their game against the Washington Capitals. Defenseman Victor Mete will also be out of tonight's lineup.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien said F Brendan Gallagher (lower body) will be a game-time decision tonight in Washington.



D Victor Mete is out after blocking shot off foot in Detroit. Julien said X-ray is negative, but Mete will need further evaluation when team returns to MTL. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 20, 2020

Gallagher has played 51 games this season for the Habs. He's scored 19 goals and have made 18 assists, with a plus-3 rating under his belt.

As per Tom Gulitti's tweet, Mete will be out of tonight's lineup after he blocked a shot off his foot in Tuesday's game against Detroit. Mete has played 51 games for the Habs so far this season and has posted four goals, seven assists, and a plus-5 rating.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have recalled goaltender Cory Schneider and defenseman Dakota Mermis from AHL team Binghamton Devils.

#NJDevils NEWS: New Jersey has recalled G Cory Schneider and D Dakota Mermis from Binghamton (AHL).



They will both be at today’s morning skate.https://t.co/Q1bMkma6w7 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 20, 2020

Schneider has had a long history with the team. He's played in 307 Devils games since 2013 and has had 298 starts. He was called up earlier this season where he played nine games and recorded a .852 save percentage before being sent back down to Binghamton. Prior to playing with the Devils, Schneider played five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

For Mermis, this will be his first time skating with the Devils. He's played 53 games this season with Binghamton and has recorded three goals and 16 assists. In the past two years, Mermis has also played for the Arizona Coyotes, giving him 10 games of NHL experience.

Both players will be participating in the morning skate today.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned Shayne Gostisbehere on a conditioning stint to AHL team Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Roster move: We have loaned defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the @LVPhantoms (AHL) on a conditioning stint. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 20, 2020

The 26-year-old defenseman was injured in an overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 7 and underwent knee surgery. If Gostisbehere shows progress in the Phantoms' next two games on Friday and Saturday, he could be placed in the Flyers' lineup as early as Tuesday to play against the San Jose Sharks.

This is Gostisbehere's sixth season with the Flyers. He's played a total of 339 games with the team and has registered a total of 51 goals and 148 assists.

Los Angeles Kings

The LA Kings have recalled forward Gabriel Vilardi ahead of tonight's game against the Florida Panthers.

The LA Kings recalled forward Gabriel Vilardi from the @OntarioReign. He has 25 points in 32 games with Ontario.



Vilardi is expected to make his @NHL debut tonight. https://t.co/F4i1lzoCr3 — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 20, 2020

The 20-year-old forward was drafted by the Kings in 2017 as the 11th overall pick. He's been playing for the Ontario Reign for the past two seasons and this year he's put up nine goals, 16 assists, and a plus-4 rating. Prior to playing in the AHL, he played in the OHL for three seasons where he won the Memorial Cup Championship in 2017 with the Windsor Spitfires and was also named to the Memorial Cup All-Star team.