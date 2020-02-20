4h ago
Ice Chips: Malgin to make Leafs debut
Denis Malgin will be making his Leafs debut tonight.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs acquired Malgin from the Florida Panthers yesterday in exchange for Mason Marchment. The 23-year-old currently has an 8.5 shooting percentage and a career 10.8 shooting percentage. He also has a career 28 goals and 32 assists since he made his NHL debut in 2016, with four goals and eight assists coming off this season.
Montreal Canadiens
Coach Claude Julien has announced that forward Brendan Gallagher will be a game-time decision tonight in their game against the Washington Capitals. Defenseman Victor Mete will also be out of tonight's lineup.
Gallagher has played 51 games this season for the Habs. He's scored 19 goals and have made 18 assists, with a plus-3 rating under his belt.
As per Tom Gulitti's tweet, Mete will be out of tonight's lineup after he blocked a shot off his foot in Tuesday's game against Detroit. Mete has played 51 games for the Habs so far this season and has posted four goals, seven assists, and a plus-5 rating.
New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils have recalled goaltender Cory Schneider and defenseman Dakota Mermis from AHL team Binghamton Devils.
Schneider has had a long history with the team. He's played in 307 Devils games since 2013 and has had 298 starts. He was called up earlier this season where he played nine games and recorded a .852 save percentage before being sent back down to Binghamton. Prior to playing with the Devils, Schneider played five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.
For Mermis, this will be his first time skating with the Devils. He's played 53 games this season with Binghamton and has recorded three goals and 16 assists. In the past two years, Mermis has also played for the Arizona Coyotes, giving him 10 games of NHL experience.
Both players will be participating in the morning skate today.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned Shayne Gostisbehere on a conditioning stint to AHL team Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
The 26-year-old defenseman was injured in an overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 7 and underwent knee surgery. If Gostisbehere shows progress in the Phantoms' next two games on Friday and Saturday, he could be placed in the Flyers' lineup as early as Tuesday to play against the San Jose Sharks.
This is Gostisbehere's sixth season with the Flyers. He's played a total of 339 games with the team and has registered a total of 51 goals and 148 assists.
Los Angeles Kings
The LA Kings have recalled forward Gabriel Vilardi ahead of tonight's game against the Florida Panthers.
The 20-year-old forward was drafted by the Kings in 2017 as the 11th overall pick. He's been playing for the Ontario Reign for the past two seasons and this year he's put up nine goals, 16 assists, and a plus-4 rating. Prior to playing in the AHL, he played in the OHL for three seasons where he won the Memorial Cup Championship in 2017 with the Windsor Spitfires and was also named to the Memorial Cup All-Star team.