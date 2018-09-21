1h ago
Ice Chips: Dermott skating with Leafs
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Tavares adapts to net-front role on PP
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Travis Dermott returned to team practice on Friday missing group sessions the past two days due to a shoulder injury. Dermott skated with the Leafs non-game group and is not expected to suit up against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.
Dermott skated on his own Thursday. He sustained the injury during Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators.
The lines in the morning skate (expected to play tonight vs. Buffalo) were as follows:
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Leivo-Kadri-Brown
Engvall-Greening-Jooris
Mueller-Der-Arguchintsev-Timashov
Rielly-Hainsey
Marincin-Carrick
Sandin-Liljegren
Nielsen-Subban
McElhinney
Sparks
The lines in the team's early session (expected to play Saturday night in Buffalo) were as follows:
Marleau-Matthews-Ennis
Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen
Grundstrom-Cracknell-T.Moore
Clark-Brooks-Bracco
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Rosen-Ozhiganov
Borgman-Holl
Dermott-LoVerde
Andersen,
Pickard
Absent: Gauthier (Shoulder)
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to make his preseason debut tonight against the Calgary Flames. The team's projected top line of Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor is also expected to debut.