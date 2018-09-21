Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Travis Dermott returned to team practice on Friday missing group sessions the past two days due to a shoulder injury. Dermott skated with the Leafs non-game group and is not expected to suit up against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Dermott skated on his own Thursday. He sustained the injury during Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators.

The lines in the morning skate (expected to play tonight vs. Buffalo) were as follows:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Engvall-Greening-Jooris

Mueller-Der-Arguchintsev-Timashov

Rielly-Hainsey

Marincin-Carrick

Sandin-Liljegren

Nielsen-Subban

McElhinney

Sparks

The lines in the team's early session (expected to play Saturday night in Buffalo) were as follows:

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Grundstrom-Cracknell-T.Moore

Clark-Brooks-Bracco

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Ozhiganov

Borgman-Holl

Dermott-LoVerde

Andersen,

Pickard

Absent: Gauthier (Shoulder)



Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to make his preseason debut tonight against the Calgary Flames. The team's projected top line of Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor is also expected to debut.