1h ago
Ice Chips: Vrana ready to make season debut for Red Wings
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs held an optional skate Tuesday ahead of their game against Seattle. Both Rasmus Sandin and Ondřej Kaše skated with the team this morning.
Kaše is considered a game time decision by coach Sheldon Keefe and assuming the rest of Toronto's defence are good to go, Sandin will sit out another game as he isn't fully recovered from illness.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have re-assigned Dillon Heatherington to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.
Detroit Red Wings
Jakub Vrána will be back in the lineup for the Red Wings Tuesday night against the Coyotes.
The forward has been working his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered in September, and will skate in tonight's game for Detroit.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins will face the Florida Panthers Tuesday night and have announced that Tristan Jarry will get the start in net for Pittsburgh.
New Jersey Devils
Nico Hischier has been dealing with a lower-body injury and according to coach Lindy Ruff is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Arizona Coyotes
The Coyotes will be without Antoine Roussel for at least six weeks.
The forward suffered a lower-body injury against the Senators Saturday and will be out of the lineup six weeks.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning are getting Zach Bogosian back. The defenceman has been out with a lower-body injury but will be back in the lineup for the first time since January 15.
.