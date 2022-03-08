Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs held an optional skate Tuesday ahead of their game against Seattle. Both Rasmus Sandin and Ondřej Kaše skated with the team this morning.

Ondrej Kase departs after 15 minutes (usual routine if playing)



Rasmus Sandin staying out late with Clifford and Hollowell (usual routine of scratch)



Keefe will speak to media within the hour @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 8, 2022

Kaše is considered a game time decision by coach Sheldon Keefe and assuming the rest of Toronto's defence are good to go, Sandin will sit out another game as he isn't fully recovered from illness.

Ondrej Kase is a game-time decision for Leafs



Assuming the other D are good to go, Rasmus Sandin will remain out … he’s not quite 100% recovered from illness @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 8, 2022

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned Dillon Heatherington to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned defenceman Dillon Heatherington to @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 8, 2022

Detroit Red Wings

Jakub Vrána will be back in the lineup for the Red Wings Tuesday night against the Coyotes.

Jakub Vrána returns to the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/19PU5STO8h — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 8, 2022

The forward has been working his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered in September, and will skate in tonight's game for Detroit.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins will face the Florida Panthers Tuesday night and have announced that Tristan Jarry will get the start in net for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry will get the start in goal tonight vs. Florida. pic.twitter.com/ilDdQw9WOj — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 8, 2022

New Jersey Devils

Nico Hischier has been dealing with a lower-body injury and according to coach Lindy Ruff is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Lindy Ruff says that #NJDevils Nico Hischier is “questionable” tonight against the Avalanche. He’s dealing with a lower-body injury. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 8, 2022

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes will be without Antoine Roussel for at least six weeks.

INJURY UPDATE: Coyotes forward Antoine Roussel suffered a lower body injury Saturday versus Ottawa and will be out of the lineup 6 weeks. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) March 8, 2022

The forward suffered a lower-body injury against the Senators Saturday and will be out of the lineup six weeks.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning are getting Zach Bogosian back. The defenceman has been out with a lower-body injury but will be back in the lineup for the first time since January 15.

Zach Bogosian returns to the Lightning lineup tonight in Winnipeg. The veteran defenseman will be making his first appearance since Jan. 15. Has been out since then with a lower-body injury. #GoBolts #TBLvsWPG — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) March 8, 2022

