1h ago
Ice Chips: Dzingel injured at Sens skate
TSN.ca Staff
Seravalli: Parayko moves to #1 on TSN's Trade Bait board
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Ryan Dzingel left the team's skate early with the aid of a trainer with an apparent injury to his left arm. He was injured after being pushed into the boards by teammate Zack Smith.
Dzingel, 26, has 12 goals and 23 points in 32 games with the Senators this season.
Matt Duchene was on the ice for practice Monday wearing a regular contact jersey, but did not take line rushes with the team.
The 27-year-old has been out since suffering a groin injury on Dec. 6. He has 12 goals and 34 points in 29 games this season.
Mark Borowiecki, who last played on Nov. 21 due to an upper-body injury, was also in a regular jersey Monday morning. He will play tonight against the Nashville Predators, while Duchene will not.
Practice lines Monday:
Tkachuk White Stone
Boedker Tierney Ryan
Dzingel Smith Paajarvi
Pyatt Paul Batherson
Chabot Harpur
Lajoie Ceci
Falk Jaros
Extras: Borowiecki, Duchene, DeMelo.
Washington Capitals
Forward T.J. Oshie crashed into the net during Monday's practice and left the ice for the locker room. He did, however, return a short time later.
Oshie returned on Dec. 11 after missing the previous 11 games with a concussion. He has 10 goals and 15 points in 21 games this season.
Practice lines Monday, per The Washington Post:
Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie
Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Connolly-Eller-DSP
Stephenson/Jaskin-Dowd-Boyd
Kempny-Carlson
Orlov-Niskanen
Siegenthaler-Bowey
Montreal Canadiens
Projected lines vs. Bruins tonight:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Shaw
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Agostino - Chaput - Peca
Kulak - Weber
Reilly - Petry
Schlemko - Juulsen
Price
Niemi
Scratches: Hudon, Deslauriers, Benn
Toronto Maple Leafs
Practice lines Monday:
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Johnsson-Matthews-Kapanen
Marleau-Kadri-Nylander
Ennis-Lindholm-Brown
Gauthier
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Marincin-Holl
Andersen
Sparks
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman Kris Letang returned to practice on Monday after missing Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Kings due to a lower-body injury.
Letang was in a regular jersey, while Patric Hornqvist skated in a non-contact colour. Hornqvist has been out since Dec. 6 due to an upper-body injury.
Practice lines Monday:
Guentzel - Crosby - Rust
Aston-Reese - Malkin - Kessel
Pearson - Brassard - Sheahan
Grant - Cullen - Wilson
Dumoulin-Letang
Pettersson-Oleksiak
Maatta-Riikola
Johnson-Ruhwedel