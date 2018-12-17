Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Ryan Dzingel left the team's skate early with the aid of a trainer with an apparent injury to his left arm. He was injured after being pushed into the boards by teammate Zack Smith.

Dzingel, 26, has 12 goals and 23 points in 32 games with the Senators this season.

Matt Duchene was on the ice for practice Monday wearing a regular contact jersey, but did not take line rushes with the team.

The 27-year-old has been out since suffering a groin injury on Dec. 6. He has 12 goals and 34 points in 29 games this season.

Mark Borowiecki, who last played on Nov. 21 due to an upper-body injury, was also in a regular jersey Monday morning. He will play tonight against the Nashville Predators, while Duchene will not.

Practice lines Monday:

Tkachuk White Stone

Boedker Tierney Ryan

Dzingel Smith Paajarvi

Pyatt Paul Batherson

Chabot Harpur

Lajoie Ceci

Falk Jaros

Extras: Borowiecki, Duchene, DeMelo.

Washington Capitals

Forward T.J. Oshie crashed into the net during Monday's practice and left the ice for the locker room. He did, however, return a short time later.

Oshie returned on Dec. 11 after missing the previous 11 games with a concussion. He has 10 goals and 15 points in 21 games this season.

Practice lines Monday, per The Washington Post:

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Connolly-Eller-DSP

Stephenson/Jaskin-Dowd-Boyd

Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Siegenthaler-Bowey

Montreal Canadiens

Projected lines vs. Bruins tonight:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Shaw

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Agostino - Chaput - Peca

Kulak - Weber

Reilly - Petry

Schlemko - Juulsen

Price

Niemi

Scratches: Hudon, Deslauriers, Benn

Toronto Maple Leafs

Practice lines Monday:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Kapanen

Marleau-Kadri-Nylander

Ennis-Lindholm-Brown

Gauthier

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Kris Letang returned to practice on Monday after missing Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Kings due to a lower-body injury.

Letang was in a regular jersey, while Patric Hornqvist skated in a non-contact colour. Hornqvist has been out since Dec. 6 due to an upper-body injury.

Practice lines Monday:

Guentzel - Crosby - Rust

Aston-Reese - Malkin - Kessel

Pearson - Brassard - Sheahan

Grant - Cullen - Wilson

Dumoulin-Letang

Pettersson-Oleksiak

Maatta-Riikola

Johnson-Ruhwedel