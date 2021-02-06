4h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers D Bear out vs. Flames
Ice Chips: Oilers D Bear out vs. Flames
Edmonton Oilers
Defenceman Ethan Bear won't be available for Saturday's game against the rival Calgary Flames.
Bear has two assists in nine games for the Oilers this season.
Montreal Canadiens
Goaltender Jake Allen starts in net as the Habs visit the Sens in Ottawa Saturday afternoon.
Carey Price stopped 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's loss.
Meanwhile, head coach Claude Julien told reporters that forward Joel Armia is doing "really well" and is on the mend. He has not been skating recently because of flu-like symptoms, however he is not on the NHL's COVID-19 list. Julien added the hope is to get him back with the team for Monday's practice.
Calgary Flames
The Flames announced Saturday they have recalled forward Byron Froese from the AHL's Stockton Heat.
"Throughout this season, there's been talk of the need for more emotion and competitiveness with the Calgary Flames. The team's bottom-6 forward mix could have a different look come 8 pm MST," tweets TSN Salim Valji.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets announce that forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is out of quarantine and will skate for the first time as a member of the Winnipeg Jets.
It will otherwise be a day off for the Jets, who are scheduled to be back in action in Calgary against the Flames on Tuesday.
Vancouver Canucks
Nils Hoglander is being dropped to the Canucks' third line while forwards Loui Eriksson and Justin Bailey will make their season debuts Saturday against the Leafs. Here are their expected lines according to TSN's Farhan Lalji:
Miller-Pettersson-Boeser
Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson
Bailey-Sutter-Hoglander
Motte-Beagle-Roussel
Hughes-Benn
Schmidt-Myers
Edler-Chatfield
Holtby starts.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that the only lineup change for the Leafs Saturday will be Mikko Lehtonen drawing in for the injured Travis Dermott.
It was announced Friday that Dermott would not play against the Canucks on Saturday. TSN's Kristen Shilton reports Dermott is day-to-day.
Ottawa Senators
Sens head coach D.J. Smith told reporters Saturday that he will not make any lineup changes for Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.
The Sens beat the Habs 3-2 Thursday night for their first victory in nine games.
Meanwhile, Smith also told reporters that defenceman Christian Wolanin is "way closer" to returning from a lower-body injury. He will participate in the team's practice on Sunday.
If he can get through a rigorous practice with battle drills, it sounds like he could come back to the lineup vs EDM next week.
Smith added that if he can get through battle drills, he could make his return next week against the Edmonton Oilers.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings have claimed goaltender Troy Grosenick off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers.
The 31-year-old was originally claimed by the Oilers from the Kings on Jan. 16 but will head back to L.A. less than a month later.
He has not yet appeared in an NHL game this season.
NHL Schedule Changes
The National Hockey League announced nearly 30 schedule changes Saturday morning as the league continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
