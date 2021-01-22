Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

According to head coach Dave Tippett, forward James Neal is skating this morning and still has to come off injured reserve. If he goes through the skate alright, he'll play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tippett says Neal is skating this morning, has to come off IR, and if he comes through skate ok, he'll play.@TSN_Edge — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 22, 2021

Neal was removed from the COVID-19 protocol list on Jan. 15 and has yet to play this season. He was deemed "unfit to play" since the start of training camp but has been skating.

He had 19 goals and 31 points in 55 games last season for the Oilers.

Lines from Oilers practice:

RNH-McDavid-Kassian

Kahun-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Ennis-Turris-Puljujarvi

Neal?/-Shore-Archibald. *Chiasson likely stays in if Neal isn’t ready.

Nurse-Bear

Russell-Barrie

Koekkoek-Larsson

Koskinen

Ottawa Senators

Per TSN's Brent Wallace, goaltender Matt Murray (day off) and forward Derek Stepan (maintenance day) did not skate this morning.

Rookie Tim Stützle is back on the ice after missing the last two games and he is considered day-to-day. He has one goal in two games this season.

Lines from Friday's practice:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Stutzle-Tierney-CBrown

Paul-Anisimov-Dadonov

Paquette-White-Watson

Galchenyuk-Peca-Haley

Chabot-Gudbranson

Reilly-Zaitsev

Coburn-J.Brown

Wolanin-Zub

Hogberg

Daccord

The Senators will take on the Winnipeg Jets for a third consecutive game on Saturday night.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have recalled forward Nathan Gerbe from the taxi squad and assigned forward Emil Bemstrom to the taxi squad.

Gerbe, 33, had four goals and 10 points in 30 games last season with Columbus. He has 62 goals and 148 points in 426 career NHL games split between the Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres.

Bemstrom has zero points in five games this season for the Blue Jackets. The 21-year-old had 10 goals and 20 points in 56 games last season, his first in the NHL.

#CBJ Pierre-Luc Dubois is on the ice this morning to take part in the Blue Jackets’ optional practice. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 22, 2021

Pierre-Luc Dubois is on the ice today to take part in the Blue Jackets' optional practice. He played just 3:55 in Thursday's overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. After appearing to give up on a puck battle in the offensive zone in the first period, Dubois did not play for the remainder of the game.

Columbus is back in action on Saturday night against the Lightning.

Waivers

Forward Jonathan Ang (Florida Panthers) has been placed on unconditional waivers as of 12 p.m. ET Friday.

Brandon Pirri (Chicago Blackhawks) cleared waivers from Thursday.