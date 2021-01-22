1h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers' Neal skating this morning
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers
According to head coach Dave Tippett, forward James Neal is skating this morning and still has to come off injured reserve. If he goes through the skate alright, he'll play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Tippett says Neal is skating this morning, has to come off IR, and if he comes through skate ok, he'll play.@TSN_Edge— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 22, 2021
Neal was removed from the COVID-19 protocol list on Jan. 15 and has yet to play this season. He was deemed "unfit to play" since the start of training camp but has been skating.
He had 19 goals and 31 points in 55 games last season for the Oilers.
Lines from Oilers practice:
RNH-McDavid-Kassian
Kahun-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Ennis-Turris-Puljujarvi
Neal?/-Shore-Archibald. *Chiasson likely stays in if Neal isn’t ready.
Nurse-Bear
Russell-Barrie
Koekkoek-Larsson
Koskinen
Ottawa Senators
Per TSN's Brent Wallace, goaltender Matt Murray (day off) and forward Derek Stepan (maintenance day) did not skate this morning.
Rookie Tim Stützle is back on the ice after missing the last two games and he is considered day-to-day. He has one goal in two games this season.
Lines from Friday's practice:
Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson
Stutzle-Tierney-CBrown
Paul-Anisimov-Dadonov
Paquette-White-Watson
Galchenyuk-Peca-Haley
Chabot-Gudbranson
Reilly-Zaitsev
Coburn-J.Brown
Wolanin-Zub
Hogberg
Daccord
The Senators will take on the Winnipeg Jets for a third consecutive game on Saturday night.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets have recalled forward Nathan Gerbe from the taxi squad and assigned forward Emil Bemstrom to the taxi squad.
Gerbe, 33, had four goals and 10 points in 30 games last season with Columbus. He has 62 goals and 148 points in 426 career NHL games split between the Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres.
Bemstrom has zero points in five games this season for the Blue Jackets. The 21-year-old had 10 goals and 20 points in 56 games last season, his first in the NHL.
#CBJ Pierre-Luc Dubois is on the ice this morning to take part in the Blue Jackets’ optional practice.— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 22, 2021
Pierre-Luc Dubois is on the ice today to take part in the Blue Jackets' optional practice. He played just 3:55 in Thursday's overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. After appearing to give up on a puck battle in the offensive zone in the first period, Dubois did not play for the remainder of the game.
Columbus is back in action on Saturday night against the Lightning.
Waivers
Forward Jonathan Ang (Florida Panthers) has been placed on unconditional waivers as of 12 p.m. ET Friday.
Brandon Pirri (Chicago Blackhawks) cleared waivers from Thursday.