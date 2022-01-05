Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have placed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, Nugent-Hopkins could be out 3-to-4 weeks.

The team has also activated Zack Kassian from the COVID protocol.

Head coach Dave Tippett confirms that Mike Smith will start in goal on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Smith is 2-1-1 this season with a 3.91 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have placed forward Elias Pettersson into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. 

The 23-year-old has six goals and 17 points in 34 games this season. 

He joins teammates Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe in protocol. 

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs have added forwards Cameron Hillis and Michael Pezzetta to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. 

Hillis and Pezzetta join forwards Brandon BaddockPaul ByronLaurent DauphinJake Evans, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Mike HoffmanArtturi LehkonenTyler Toffoli and Jesse Ylönen in the COVID-19 protocol, along with defencemen Louie BelpedioBen ChiarotJoel Edmundson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff PetryAlexander RomanovDavid Savard and Chris Wideman, and goaltenders Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

Assistant coach Trevor Letowski and goaltending coach Eric Raymond are also currently in COVID-19 protocol.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have placed defenceman Travis Sanheim and forward Travis Konecny on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. 

Sanheim has two goals and 10 points in 33 games this season while Konecny has five goals and 19 points in 33 appearances. 

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers announced Wednesday evening that they have placed goaltender Spencer Knight in COVID-19 protocol.

He will be unavailable for Thursday night's game against the Dallas Stars.

In 14 games so far this season, the 20-year-old Knight has a goals-against average of 3.39 and a save percentage of .896.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators practised with the following lines following the returns of Tyler Ennis, Josh Norris, and Nick Paul from the COVID protocol list:

Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson
Formenton - Stützle - C. Brown
Paul - Gambrell - Watson
Shaw - Gaudette - Ennis
Sabourin - Bishop - XXX

Holden - Zub
Del Zotto - Brännström
Mete - J. Brown
Guenette - Thomson

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have placed forward Tomas Nosek in the league's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have recalled Nicolas Beaudin from the Rockford IceHogs and assigned him to the taxi squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have recalled forward Adam Raska from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, the team announced on Wednesday.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Defenceman Jake Bean returned to practice after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Cole Sillinger, Alexandre Texier, and Elvis Merzlikins did not practise on Wednesday.

Minnesota Wild

 Centre Victor Rask has reportedly cleared waivers and is expected to be assigned to the taxi squad. In 21 games with the Minnesota Wild this season, Rask, 28, has four goals and six assists.

Ian McIntyre has cleared waivers and will be assigned to Iowa of the AHL. 