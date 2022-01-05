Rishaug details the drama between Tippett and Koskinen, and its effect on the Oilers

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have placed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, Nugent-Hopkins could be out 3-to-4 weeks.

The team has also activated Zack Kassian from the COVID protocol.

🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁



🔹Kassian activated from protocol

🔸Nugent-Hopkins placed on IR

🔹Konovalov loaned to taxi squad pic.twitter.com/JvBpvRONqe — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 5, 2022

Sounding like RNH injury could be 3-4 weeks. Tough loss for a team already reeling with covid issues and floundering through a streak of 10 losses in 12 games. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 5, 2022

Head coach Dave Tippett confirms that Mike Smith will start in goal on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Smith is 2-1-1 this season with a 3.91 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

Coach Tipp confirms Mike Smith will make the start tonight. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/G4UTEHwdc4 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 5, 2022

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have placed forward Elias Pettersson into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

The 23-year-old has six goals and 17 points in 34 games this season.

He joins teammates Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe in protocol.

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that forward Elias Pettersson has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 6, 2022

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs have added forwards Cameron Hillis and Michael Pezzetta to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

Hillis and Pezzetta join forwards Brandon Baddock, Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Jake Evans, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen, Tyler Toffoli and Jesse Ylönen in the COVID-19 protocol, along with defencemen Louie Belpedio, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff Petry, Alexander Romanov, David Savard and Chris Wideman, and goaltenders Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

Assistant coach Trevor Letowski and goaltending coach Eric Raymond are also currently in COVID-19 protocol.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have placed defenceman Travis Sanheim and forward Travis Konecny on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

Sanheim has two goals and 10 points in 33 games this season while Konecny has five goals and 19 points in 33 appearances.

Medical update: Flyers forward Travis Konecny and defenseman Travis Sanheim have been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. pic.twitter.com/saDeDI4CaX — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 5, 2022

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers announced Wednesday evening that they have placed goaltender Spencer Knight in COVID-19 protocol.

#FlaPanthers goaltender Spencer Knight has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and will be unavailable for tomorrow’s game against Dallas. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 5, 2022

He will be unavailable for Thursday night's game against the Dallas Stars.

In 14 games so far this season, the 20-year-old Knight has a goals-against average of 3.39 and a save percentage of .896.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators practised with the following lines following the returns of Tyler Ennis, Josh Norris, and Nick Paul from the COVID protocol list:

Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson

Formenton - Stützle - C. Brown

Paul - Gambrell - Watson

Shaw - Gaudette - Ennis

Sabourin - Bishop - XXX

Holden - Zub

Del Zotto - Brännström

Mete - J. Brown

Guenette - Thomson

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have placed forward Tomas Nosek in the league's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced.

#NHLBruins place Tomas Nosek and one staff member in COVID-19 protocol: https://t.co/N9CvAMtkCV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 5, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have recalled Nicolas Beaudin from the Rockford IceHogs and assigned him to the taxi squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Blackhawks have recalled Nicolas Beaudin from the @goicehogs and assigned him to the taxi squad. @Enterprise — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 5, 2022

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have recalled forward Adam Raska from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, the team announced on Wednesday.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Defenceman Jake Bean returned to practice after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Cole Sillinger, Alexandre Texier, and Elvis Merzlikins did not practise on Wednesday.

Some good news for #CBJ at practice today as Jake Bean is back after missing last night’s game with illness



The bad news: Looks like no Cole Sillinger after he left with injury last night.



Texier, Merzlikins also not practicing. Foudy and Christiansen are. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 5, 2022

Minnesota Wild

Centre Victor Rask has reportedly cleared waivers and is expected to be assigned to the taxi squad. In 21 games with the Minnesota Wild this season, Rask, 28, has four goals and six assists.

Victor Rask has cleared waivers, per sources. #mnwild plan to assign him to the taxi squad, I assume. Ian McIntyre cleared and will go to Iowa — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 5, 2022

Ian McIntyre has cleared waivers and will be assigned to Iowa of the AHL.