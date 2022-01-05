13h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers place Nugent-Hopkins on IR
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Rishaug details the drama between Tippett and Koskinen, and its effect on the Oilers
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have placed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, Nugent-Hopkins could be out 3-to-4 weeks.
The team has also activated Zack Kassian from the COVID protocol.
Head coach Dave Tippett confirms that Mike Smith will start in goal on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Smith is 2-1-1 this season with a 3.91 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks have placed forward Elias Pettersson into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.
The 23-year-old has six goals and 17 points in 34 games this season.
He joins teammates Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe in protocol.
The Vancouver Canucks announced today that forward Elias Pettersson has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.— Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 6, 2022
Montreal Canadiens
The Habs have added forwards Cameron Hillis and Michael Pezzetta to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.
Hillis and Pezzetta join forwards Brandon Baddock, Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Jake Evans, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen, Tyler Toffoli and Jesse Ylönen in the COVID-19 protocol, along with defencemen Louie Belpedio, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff Petry, Alexander Romanov, David Savard and Chris Wideman, and goaltenders Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.
Assistant coach Trevor Letowski and goaltending coach Eric Raymond are also currently in COVID-19 protocol.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers have placed defenceman Travis Sanheim and forward Travis Konecny on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.
Sanheim has two goals and 10 points in 33 games this season while Konecny has five goals and 19 points in 33 appearances.
Medical update: Flyers forward Travis Konecny and defenseman Travis Sanheim have been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. pic.twitter.com/saDeDI4CaX— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 5, 2022
Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers announced Wednesday evening that they have placed goaltender Spencer Knight in COVID-19 protocol.
#FlaPanthers goaltender Spencer Knight has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and will be unavailable for tomorrow’s game against Dallas.— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 5, 2022
He will be unavailable for Thursday night's game against the Dallas Stars.
In 14 games so far this season, the 20-year-old Knight has a goals-against average of 3.39 and a save percentage of .896.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators practised with the following lines following the returns of Tyler Ennis, Josh Norris, and Nick Paul from the COVID protocol list:
Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson
Formenton - Stützle - C. Brown
Paul - Gambrell - Watson
Shaw - Gaudette - Ennis
Sabourin - Bishop - XXX
Holden - Zub
Del Zotto - Brännström
Mete - J. Brown
Guenette - Thomson
Boston Bruins
The Bruins have placed forward Tomas Nosek in the league's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have recalled Nicolas Beaudin from the Rockford IceHogs and assigned him to the taxi squad, the team announced on Wednesday.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks have recalled forward Adam Raska from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, the team announced on Wednesday.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Defenceman Jake Bean returned to practice after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Cole Sillinger, Alexandre Texier, and Elvis Merzlikins did not practise on Wednesday.
Minnesota Wild
Centre Victor Rask has reportedly cleared waivers and is expected to be assigned to the taxi squad. In 21 games with the Minnesota Wild this season, Rask, 28, has four goals and six assists.
Ian McIntyre has cleared waivers and will be assigned to Iowa of the AHL.