Buffalo Sabres

Jack Eichel will not play in Tuesday night's game against the New Jersey Devils. The 22-year-old did not return from Dec. 31's game against the New York Islanders, where he suffered an upper-body injury. Eichel has missed the last two games, and the team is being cautious with the captain.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Trevor Moore and goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo have been sent down to the Leafs' AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. Moore has played six games for the Leafs this season, and scored his first NHL goal on Saturday's 5-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Kaskisuo has yet to play a game for the Leafs this season, while Michael Hutchinson has been in net for the injured Frederik Andersen (groin) and Garret Sparks (concussion). The 25-year-old has a 3-5-0 record with a 4.12 goals-against-average and a .866 save percentage in the AHL.

Washington Capitals

Nicklas Backstrom will be a game-time decision for Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Backstrom is not participating in the team's morning skate, due to illness. This season, the 31-year-old has 10 goals and 34 assists in 41 games.

Capitals morning skate, per NHL's Tom Gulitti:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Vrana-Eller-Oshie

Burakovsky-Boyd-Connolly

Stephenson-Dowd-DSP

Orlov-Niskanen

Kempny-Carlson

Orpik-Siegenthaler

Holtby

Copley

Montreal Canadiens

David Schlemko has been assigned to Montreal's AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. The 31-year-old has played 18 games for the Habs this season, recording two assists.

Carolina Hurricanes

Dan Renouf has been recalled from Carolina's AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. The 24-year-old has 11 points in 36 games this season with the Checkers, and has yet to make his NHL debut with the Canes.

Vegas Golden Knights

Reilly Smith will not play on Tuesday night, due to an undisclosed day-to-day matter. The 27-year-old missed most of the third period of Sunday's game against the Devils. In 45 games this season, the forward has nine goals and 18 assists.

NHL Game Notes

NHL D-Men, Most Consecutive GP With Min 1 Assist

D-Man Games Dates

Paul Coffey 17 Nov 27/85 to Jan 2/86

Brian Leetch 15 Nov 29 to Dec 31/91

Bobby Orr 14 Dec 13/70 to Jan 14/71

Phil Housley 14 Dec 26/92 to Jan 19/93

Denis Potvin 13 Oct 6/83 to Nov 5/83

Erik Karlsson 13 Dec 7/18 to Present

Wheeler 6G, 45A. Through 41GP. Players with 85A or More in a full season, fewest goals

Player Team Season G A

Joe Thornton SJ 2006-07 22 92

Adam Oates STL 1990-91 25 90

Ron Francis PIT 1995-96 27 92

Bobby Clarke PHI 1974-75 27 89

Joe Thornton BOS/SJ 2005-06 29 96

Wild (45P) at Bruins (52P) - 7PM (Jan 8)

BOS 2-0-0 vs MIN in 17-18. BOS has won 2 of past 3 at home vs MIN

BOS: (24-14-4)

Won 4 straight, 15GF, PP 5/15

Pastrnak (4G, 9A) last 9GP

MIN: (21-17-3)

Won 3 straight, all on the road, 6GA, PK 9/9

Granlund (1G, 5A) last 7GP

Devils (39P) at Sabres (50P) - 7PM (Jan 8)

NJ 2-0-1 vs BUF in 17-18, 2-0-0 in BUF. NJ 6 straight wins in BUF

BUF: (22-14-6)

1-3-1 last 5GP, 9GF, PP 2/11

Skinner (2G, 1A) last 5GP

NJ: (16-18-7)

1-2-0 on road trip, 8GF, PP 1/9

Palmieri (1G, 1A) on road trip

Hurricanes (43P) at Islanders (50P) - 7PM (Jan 8)

NYI 3-0-0 vs CAR in 18-19, 1-0-0 at home, 1GA in each game.

NYI: (23-13-4)

Won 6 straight, 10GA, PK 11/14

Lee (1G, 2A) last 2GP

CAR: (19-17-5)

Won 4 straight, 17GF, PP 4/10

Aho (1G, 5A) last 3GP

Panthers (41P) at Penguins (52P) - 7PM (Jan 8)

PIT 2-1-0 vs FLA in 17-18, 1-0-0 at home. PIT 6 straight home wins vs FLA

PIT: (23-13-6)

8-1-0 last 9GP, 35GF, PP 10/25

Crosby (4G, 15A) has a PT in 10 of the past 12GP

FLA: (17-16-7)

0-1-1 last 2GP, 8GA, PK 5/5

Huberdeau (2G, 2A) last 4GP

Flyers (36P) at Capitals (54P) - 730PM (Jan 8)

PHI 3-1-0 vs WSH in 17-18, 1-1-0 in WSH. WSH 4-0-1 last 5GP at home vs PHI

WSH: (25-12-4)

1-2-1 last 4GP, 9GF, PP 0/11

Ovechkin (1G, 3A) last 9GP

PHI: (15-21-6)

0-5-2 last 7GP, outscored 26-12, PP 3/18

Giroux (2A) last 6GP

Canadiens (49P) at Wings (39P) - 730PM (Jan 8)

MTL 1-0-0 vs DET in 18-19, 7-3 win at home. MTL 6 straight wins vs DET, 3 of the wins in DET

DET: (16-21-7)

1-5-2 last 8GP, 31GA, PK 18/24

Larkin (8G, 11A) has a PT in 16 of past 17GP

MTL: (22-16-5)

Lost 2 straight, both at home, 1GF, PP 0/4

Domi (7A) last 13GP

Jackets (51P) at Lightning (66P) - 730PM (Jan 8)

TB 1-0-0 vs CLS in 18-19, 8-2 win at home. TB 4 straight wins vs CLS, 2 of the wins at home

TB: (32-8-2)

Won 7 straight at home, 37GF, PP 9/24

Stamkos (1G, 3A) last 2GP

CLS: (24-14-3)

5-1-0 last 6GP on road, 21GF, PP 0/15

Panarin (4G, 7A) 7 game PT streak

Stars (48P) at Blues (38P) - 8PM (Jan 8)

DAL 3-2-0 vs STL in 17-18, 0-2-0 in STL. STL has won 7 straight at home vs DAL

STL: (17-19-4)

2-3-0 last 5GP, 13GF, PP 1/17

O'Reilly (3G, 5A) 6 game PT streak

DAL: (22-17-4)

4-1-1 last 6GP, 14GA, PK 16/19

Seguin (4G, 3A) 5 game PT streak

Avalanche (48P) at Jets (54P) - 8PM (Jan 8)

WPG 1-0-0 vs COL in 18-19, 5-2 win at home. WPG has won 6 straight at home vs COL

WPG: (26-13-2)

1-2-0 last 3GP at home, 7GF, PP 2/7

Wheeler (1G, 6A) last 7GP

COL: (20-14-8)

0-3-1 last 4GP on road, 19GA, PK 10/12

Rantanen (3G, 4A) last 6GP

Rangers (41P) at Knights (56P) - 10PM (Jan 8)

VGS 1-0-0 vs NYR in 18-19, OTW in NY. VGS 1-0-0 vs NYR at home in 17-18

VGS: (26-15-4)

Won 6 straight, outscoring opponent 19-7, PP 0/16

Tuch (2G, 5A) 6 game PT streak

NYR: (17-17-7)

Lost 3 straight, outscored 18-3, PK 10/15

Zibanejad (4A) last 8GP (assists came in same game)

Oilers (43P) at Sharks (55P) - 1030PM (Jan 8)

SJ 1-0-1 vs EDM in 18-19, 0-0-1 at home. SJ 2-0-1 last 3GP at home vs EDM

SJ: (24-13-7)

Won 3 straight, 13GF, PP 4/9

E Karlsson (1G, 21A) 13 game PT streak

EDM: (20-19-3)

2-1-0 on road trip, 7GF, PP 0/7

McDavid (5G, 8A) last 7GP