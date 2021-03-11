Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins will make his first start since Feb. 20 against the Florida Panthers. Merzlikins, who was sidelined by a shoulder injury, has a 3-3-1 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average.

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenceman Philippe Myers will be a healthy scratch on Thursday against the Washington Captials.

Brian Elliott starts in goal.

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen skated Thursday morning as he works his way back from a concussion.