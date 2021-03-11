9m ago
Ice Chips: Merzlikins to start for Blue Jackets
Elvis Merzlikins will make his first start since Feb. 20 against the Florida Panthers. Merzlikins, who was sidelined by a shoulder injury, has a 3-3-1 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 2
Columbus Blue Jackets
Philadelphia Flyers
Defenceman Philippe Myers will be a healthy scratch on Thursday against the Washington Captials.
Brian Elliott starts in goal.
Carolina Hurricanes
Teuvo Teravainen skated Thursday morning as he works his way back from a concussion.