Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Erik Kallgren appears set to make his first NHL start.

The 25-year-old was in the home net for the Leafs at their morning skate Tuesday ahead of this evening's matchup with the Dallas Stars, indicating he will get the nod over the struggling Petr Mrazek.

— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 15, 2022

Kallgren made his NHL debut last week in relief of Petr Mrazek, who was pulled against the Arizona Coyotes. Kallgren stopped 10 of 11 shots as the Leafs went on to lose 5-4 in overtime.

Mrazek started Sunday at Tim Hortons Field against the Buffalo Sabres in the Heritage Classic but allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 5-2 defeat. For the season, Mrazek is 10-6-0 with a .884 save percentage and 3.48 goals-against average.

Meanwhile, after sitting out Sunday, Nick Robertson will return to the lineup on the second line and face his brother, Stars winger Jason Robertson, for the first time at the NHL level.

Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 30 goals — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 15, 2022

Here were Toronto's lines Tuesday morning courtesy of TSN's Mark Masters:

Bunting - Tavares - Marner

Robertson - Kerfoot - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Engvall

Clifford - Spezza - Kase

Matthews, Simmonds

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Muzzin - Dermott

Kallgren

Mrazek

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Ben Chiarot remained on the ice with the extra skaters after Montreal's morning skate, indicating he would not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Chiarot is listed at No. 3 on TSN's latest Trade Bait board with less than a week to go until the March 21 trade deadline.

Forward Atturi Lehkonen did not dress Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers but practised Tuesday morning, reports TSN's John Lu.

Forward Ryan Poehling will miss Tuesday's matchup because of an upper-body injury. He was injured in Sunday's game.

— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 15, 2022

Meanwhile, forward Tyler Pitlick took part in Tuesday's morning skate in a non-contact jersey. He has not played since being dealt to the Habs in the Tyler Toffoli trade.

To round out the injury updates, forwards Christian Dvorak and Jonathan Drouin were wearing regular practice jerseys on Tuesday but have not yet been given the green light to return.

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 15, 2022

Dallas Stars

Stars general manager Jim Nill told reporters Tuesday that goaltender Anton Khudobin had surgery on his right hip and is expected to miss about six months.

— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 15, 2022

The 35-year-old closes out his 2021-22 season with an .879 save percentage and a 3.63 goals-against average. It was his fourth season with the Stars.