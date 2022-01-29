3h ago
Ice Chips: Kane expected to make Oilers debut with McDavid, Yamamoto
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Tippett on Kane: 'He's anxious to get going; We'll see what he can bring'
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane is expected to make his Oilers debut tonight on a line with Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto, according to TSN's John Lu.
The game will mark Kane's first in the NHL since May, 12 2021, when he last played with the San Jose Sharks. He appeared in five games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda this season, scoring two goals and adding six assists.
The Vancouver native is a veteran of 12 NHL seasons split between the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise, Buffalo Sabres and Sharks. He has 264 goals and 242 assists in 769 regular-season games since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2009.
The Oilers lines at practice:
Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto
Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi
Hyman-RNH-Kassian
Shore-McLeod-Ryan
Nurse-Bouchard
Keith-Ceci
Lagesson-Russell
Koekkoek-Barrie
Skinner
Koskinen
Goaltender Mike Smith skated by himself prior to practice.
Ottawa Senators
Senators' defenceman Erik Brannstrom (COVID-19 protocol) skated on Saturday for the first time since being placed in the league's protocol. Head coach D.J. Smith says he will return to the lineup on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.
“He’s been out 6-7 days without skating one time so it’s not fair to him (to make him play today). He’ll practice Sunday.”
Brannstrom, 22, has played just nine games this season, recording one assist.
Forward Mark Kastelic will make his NHL debut Saturday in place of the injured Josh Norris, who will be out through the upcoming all-star break. Kastelic, 22, was selected 125th overall by the Sens in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Anton Forsberg will get the start in goal against the Ducks.
Calgary Flames
The Flames lines ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Canucks:
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Lucic-Monahan-Dube
Lewis-Ruzicka-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks have recalled defenceman Noah Juulsen from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and have assigned him to the taxi squad, the team announced on Saturday.
Florida Panthers
Panthers forward Joe Thornton will play tonight's game against the San Jose Sharks, according to head coach Andrew Brunette.
The former Shark has four goals and two assists in 22 games with the Panthers this season.
New Jersey Devils
Devils defenceman Dougie Hamilton remains in a no-contact jersey at practice on Saturday morning. He is not expected to return for tonight's matchup against his former team, the Carolina Hurricanes.