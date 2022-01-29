Tippett on Kane: 'He's anxious to get going; We'll see what he can bring'

Edmonton Oilers

Evander Kane is expected to make his Oilers debut tonight on a line with Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto, according to TSN's John Lu.

The game will mark Kane's first in the NHL since May, 12 2021, when he last played with the San Jose Sharks. He appeared in five games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda this season, scoring two goals and adding six assists.

The Vancouver native is a veteran of 12 NHL seasons split between the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise, Buffalo Sabres and Sharks. He has 264 goals and 242 assists in 769 regular-season games since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2009.

The Oilers lines at practice:

Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Hyman-RNH-Kassian

Shore-McLeod-Ryan

Nurse-Bouchard

Keith-Ceci

Lagesson-Russell

Koekkoek-Barrie

Skinner

Koskinen

Goaltender Mike Smith skated by himself prior to practice.

Ottawa Senators

Senators' defenceman Erik Brannstrom (COVID-19 protocol) skated on Saturday for the first time since being placed in the league's protocol. Head coach D.J. Smith says he will return to the lineup on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.

“He’s been out 6-7 days without skating one time so it’s not fair to him (to make him play today). He’ll practice Sunday.”

Brannstrom, 22, has played just nine games this season, recording one assist.

Forward Mark Kastelic will make his NHL debut Saturday in place of the injured Josh Norris, who will be out through the upcoming all-star break. Kastelic, 22, was selected 125th overall by the Sens in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Anton Forsberg will get the start in goal against the Ducks.

Calgary Flames

The Flames lines ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Canucks:

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Lucic-Monahan-Dube

Lewis-Ruzicka-Ritchie

Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson

Markstrom

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have recalled defenceman Noah Juulsen from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and have assigned him to the taxi squad, the team announced on Saturday.

Florida Panthers

Panthers forward Joe Thornton will play tonight's game against the San Jose Sharks, according to head coach Andrew Brunette.

The former Shark has four goals and two assists in 22 games with the Panthers this season.

New Jersey Devils

Devils defenceman Dougie Hamilton remains in a no-contact jersey at practice on Saturday morning. He is not expected to return for tonight's matchup against his former team, the Carolina Hurricanes.