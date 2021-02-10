Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Evgeni Malkin left Wednesday's practice after experiencing irritation in his eye. Head coach Mike Sullivan said the 34-year-old was taken off the ice as a precaution.The 15-year veteran has six points in 11 games this season.

Coach Sullivan on why Malkin left practice early: "Geno had an irritation in his eye that was bothering him which is why we took him off the ice just out of caution." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 10, 2021

Defenceman Marcus Pettersson (upper-body) returned to Penguins practice wearing a gray no-contact jersey. The 24-year old has not suited up since leaving a game Jan.19 against the Washington Capitals after a hard hit from T.J. Oshie.

Defenseman Marcus Pettersson, who has missed the last seven games with an upper-body injury, is on the ice for Pens practice wearing a gray no-contact jersey. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 10, 2021

Pettersson has one goal in four games with the Penguins this season.

Coach Sullivan said that forward Jared McCann will be week- to-week with a lower-body injury.

Coach Sullivan on McCann: "He is going to be week-to-week at this point with a lower-body injury." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 10, 2021

The 24-year-old has not played since leaving Saturday's game against the Islanders. He has recorded five points in 11 games this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien confirmed that goaltender Carey Price would start Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Claude Julien confirme que Carey Price sera devant le filet ce soir. D'autres changements pourraient être faits avant le match.



Claude Julien confirms that Carey Price will get the start tonight. Julien also says that other changes to the lineup could come closer to game time. pic.twitter.com/zjpGG0EOBF — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 10, 2021

Price, 33, is 4-1-2 with a 2.81 goals against average and a .899 save percentage this season.

Forward Joel Armia (concussion) is listed as questionable after taking part in contract drills during Tuesday's practice. Armia, 27, has not played since Jan.21 when he was hit in the head by Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers. He has two goals and three assists in five games this season.

The lines from Habs practice on Tuesday:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry/Armia

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron/Frolik

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Mete

Price

Allen

Lindgren

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott will play Wednesday against the Canadiens after missing the team's previous two games with a leg injury.

Sheldon Keefe says Travis Dermott will play tonight vs. MTL — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 10, 2021

The 24-year-old is in his fourth season with the Leafs after being selected 34th overall by the club in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has not recorded a point in nine games this season.

Here are the Leafs lines for Wednesday's game:

Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Nylander-Tavares-Mikheyev

Vesey-Kerfoot-Engvall

Petan-Boyd-Spezza

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian

Andersen



Washington Capitals

Caps forward T.J Oshie (upper-body) skated before Capitals practice on Wednesday, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. It's unclear if he will join the main group for the remainder of practice.

TJ Oshie (upper body) skating before Capitals practice. Unclear if he’ll be joining main group. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 10, 2021

Oshie missed the Capitals last game against the Rangers on Feb.4 due to injury. The 34-year-old has two goals and five assists in 11 games this season.

Forward Jakub Vrana also returned to practice after being removed from the COVID protocol list on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has recorded three goals and five assists in 11 games.

Jakub Vrana also back at practice for Capitals today after coming off COVID protocol list yesterday — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 10, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes

Canes' forwards Martin Necas and Vincent Trochek practiced with the team Wednesday ahead of the team's fight to Dallas for a back-to-back set against the Stars.

Martin Necas (yellow no-contact jersey) and Vincent Trocheck practicing with the #Canes today before the team flies off to Dallas. pic.twitter.com/3j1yf0PKec — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) February 10, 2021

Necas, 22, was forced out of the game on Feb.4 and was diagnosed with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Calvin de Haan. The former No.12 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft has recorded one goal and four assists in five games this season.

Trocheck (lower-body) did not suit up in Monday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old has six goals and three assists in nine games this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Following Monday's game against the Hurricanes where he was benched for the final 26 minutes, Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine practiced on his usual line with Jack Roslovic and Cam Atkinson.

#CBJ line rushes this chilly morning:

Robinson-Nash-Foligno

Domi-Stenlund-Bjorkstrand

Laine-Roslovic-Atkinson

Grigorenko-Jenner-Texier

Gavrikov-Jones

Harrington-Savard

Del Zotto-Peeke

Carlsson-Kukan



Might No. 2 make his season debut tomorrow? — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 10, 2021

Laine, 22, has three goals in four games since being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets.