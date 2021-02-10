2h ago
Ice Chips: Malkin leaves practice early
TSN.ca Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Evgeni Malkin left Wednesday's practice after experiencing irritation in his eye. Head coach Mike Sullivan said the 34-year-old was taken off the ice as a precaution.The 15-year veteran has six points in 11 games this season.
Defenceman Marcus Pettersson (upper-body) returned to Penguins practice wearing a gray no-contact jersey. The 24-year old has not suited up since leaving a game Jan.19 against the Washington Capitals after a hard hit from T.J. Oshie.
Pettersson has one goal in four games with the Penguins this season.
Coach Sullivan said that forward Jared McCann will be week- to-week with a lower-body injury.
The 24-year-old has not played since leaving Saturday's game against the Islanders. He has recorded five points in 11 games this season.
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens head coach Claude Julien confirmed that goaltender Carey Price would start Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Price, 33, is 4-1-2 with a 2.81 goals against average and a .899 save percentage this season.
Forward Joel Armia (concussion) is listed as questionable after taking part in contract drills during Tuesday's practice. Armia, 27, has not played since Jan.21 when he was hit in the head by Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers. He has two goals and three assists in five games this season.
The lines from Habs practice on Tuesday:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry/Armia
Lehkonen - Evans - Byron/Frolik
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Mete
Price
Allen
Lindgren
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott will play Wednesday against the Canadiens after missing the team's previous two games with a leg injury.
The 24-year-old is in his fourth season with the Leafs after being selected 34th overall by the club in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has not recorded a point in nine games this season.
Here are the Leafs lines for Wednesday's game:
Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Nylander-Tavares-Mikheyev
Vesey-Kerfoot-Engvall
Petan-Boyd-Spezza
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Bogosian
Andersen
Washington Capitals
Caps forward T.J Oshie (upper-body) skated before Capitals practice on Wednesday, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. It's unclear if he will join the main group for the remainder of practice.
Oshie missed the Capitals last game against the Rangers on Feb.4 due to injury. The 34-year-old has two goals and five assists in 11 games this season.
Forward Jakub Vrana also returned to practice after being removed from the COVID protocol list on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has recorded three goals and five assists in 11 games.
Carolina Hurricanes
Canes' forwards Martin Necas and Vincent Trochek practiced with the team Wednesday ahead of the team's fight to Dallas for a back-to-back set against the Stars.
Necas, 22, was forced out of the game on Feb.4 and was diagnosed with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Calvin de Haan. The former No.12 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft has recorded one goal and four assists in five games this season.
Trocheck (lower-body) did not suit up in Monday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old has six goals and three assists in nine games this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Following Monday's game against the Hurricanes where he was benched for the final 26 minutes, Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine practiced on his usual line with Jack Roslovic and Cam Atkinson.
Laine, 22, has three goals in four games since being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets.