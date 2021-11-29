6h ago
Ice Chips: Malkin skates with Pens in no-contact jersey
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins
Monday brought good news for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin was back on the ice.
Malkin skated with the team during their game-day skate, and did so in a white no-contact jersey. The Penguins forward has not played in the 2021-22 season while recovering from knee surgery.
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens' defenceman Brett Kulak and forward Mathieu Perreault both practiced with the main group during Monday's practice. Kulak has not played since Nov. 20 against the Nashville Predators due to a lower-body injury. Perreault has not played since Oct. 30 due to an eye injury.
Below are the Canadiens' lines at practice ahead of Monday;s game against the Vancouver Canucks, according to TSN's John Lu.
Toffoli-Dvorak-Anderson
Drouin-Evans-Gallagher
Lehkonen-Suzuki-Caufield
Pezzetta-Poehling-Armia
Chiarot-Petry
Romanov-Savard
Niku-Kulak (non-contact)
Allen
Montembeault
Scratched: Paquette
Missing: 44, 59
Non-contact: Perreault (eye)
Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson, who is still injured, was added to the NHL's Covid protocol.
The Golden Knights forward was injured on October 29th and is suffering from a broken foot that would see him miss 4-6 weeks.
Colorado Avalanche
Head coach Jared Bednar indicated that Nathan MacKinnon looks like he is ready to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
“As of right now he looks like he’s good to go. We’ll see how the next few days go.”
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres' coach Don Granato says that Alex Tuch is still a few weeks away from returning and that there is still no definite timetable. Granato also said that Caset Mittelstadt could play during the team's upcoming road trip.
New York Rangers
Rangers forward Greg McKegg will not skate Monday due to a COVID-19 protocol related absence.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers have loaned forwards Connor Bunnaman and Max Willman to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.