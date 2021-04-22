2h ago
Ice Chips: Red Wings' Larkin (upper body) out
Head coach Jeff Blashill said captain Dylan Larkin is out tonight against the Dallas Stars with an upper-body injury. Larkin will have further tests done on the injury Friday with more info to come Saturday, per the Red Wings.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Newly-acquired forward Nick Foligno is skating with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the top line at morning skate Thursday, ahead of the Leafs' game against the Winnipeg Jets tonight.
Foligno is expected to make his Leafs debut after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.
The 33-year-old has seven goals and nine assists in 42 games this season.
Detroit Red Wings
The 24-year-old has nine goals and 14 assists in 44 games for the Red Wings this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Max Domi will draw back into the Columbus Blue Jackets lineup on Thursday after spending the past two games as a healthy scratch.
The 26-year-old picked up a total of 28 penalty minutes over the team's previous three games before being benched, including two 10-minute misconducts.
"It wasn't fun, that's for sure," Domi said of sitting out. "It's behind me now and I'm just going to grow from it and hope I never experience it again."
Florida Panthers
Goaltender Chris Driedger is dealing with a lower-body injury and will be out the next few days, head coach Joel Quenneville said Thursday.
Rookie Spencer Knight made his first career start in Tuesday's 5-1 win and will serve as backup to Sergei Bobrovsky on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Driedger, 26, has a 12-5-3 record this season with a .927 save percentage and a 2.09 goals-against average.
Buffalo Sabres
Dustin Tokarski will start Thursday against the Boston Bruins, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to make his NHL debut on Friday.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will start in net Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.
Kasperi Kapanen is a game-time decision after taking part in morning skate.