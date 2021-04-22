Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Newly-acquired forward Nick Foligno is skating with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the top line at morning skate Thursday, ahead of the Leafs' game against the Winnipeg Jets tonight.

#Leafs lines at morning skate (vs. Jets tonight):



Foligno-Matthews-Marner

Galchenyuk-Tavares-Nylander

Simmonds-Kerfoot-Mikheyev

Thornton-Brooks-Spezza



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Sandin-Dermott



Campbell

— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 22, 2021

Foligno is expected to make his Leafs debut after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

The 33-year-old has seven goals and nine assists in 42 games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Head coach Jeff Blashill said captain Dylan Larkin is out tonight against the Dallas Stars with an upper-body injury.

Coach Blashill says Dylan Larkin (upper body) is out tonight.



— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 22, 2021

Larkin will have further tests done on the injury Friday with more info to come Saturday, per the Red Wings.

The 24-year-old has nine goals and 14 assists in 44 games for the Red Wings this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Max Domi will draw back into the Columbus Blue Jackets lineup on Thursday after spending the past two games as a healthy scratch.

The 26-year-old picked up a total of 28 penalty minutes over the team's previous three games before being benched, including two 10-minute misconducts.

"It wasn't fun, that's for sure," Domi said of sitting out. "It's behind me now and I'm just going to grow from it and hope I never experience it again."

— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 22, 2021

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Chris Driedger is dealing with a lower-body injury and will be out the next few days, head coach Joel Quenneville said Thursday.

Rookie Spencer Knight made his first career start in Tuesday's 5-1 win and will serve as backup to Sergei Bobrovsky on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) April 22, 2021

Driedger, 26, has a 12-5-3 record this season with a .927 save percentage and a 2.09 goals-against average.

Buffalo Sabres

Dustin Tokarski will start Thursday against the Boston Bruins, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to make his NHL debut on Friday.

— Jourdon LaBarber (@JourdonLaBarber) April 22, 2021

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will start in net Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

Sullivan: Jarry will start.



— Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) April 22, 2021

Kasperi Kapanen is a game-time decision after taking part in morning skate.