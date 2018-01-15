Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

According to Flyers beat reporter Dave Issac, defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere returned to practice after missing Friday and Saturday's games due to illness.

Detroit Red Wings

Ted Kulfan reports that forwards Justn Abdelkader (lower-body) and Darren Helm (knee) will be re-evaluated on Monday, but according to head coach Jeff Blashill said they will likely not be ready for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. - The Detroit News

Colorado Avalanche

Mike Chambers reports that forwards J.T. Compher (upper-body) and Sven Andrighetto (leg) won't play Monday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. Compher hasn't played since Dec. 29 and Adrighetto has been out since Dec. 31. Jonathan Bernier will start in net for the Avs. - Denver Post

Nashville Predators

The Predators have recalled goaltender Juuse Saros and have assigned Anders Linback to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. Saros won two of his three AHL starts during the bye week with a combined save percentage of .969. - Nashville Predators

Game Notes

Stars (51 points) at Bruins (55 points) - 1PM

BOS 2-0-0 vs DAL in 16-17.BOS 3 straight wins vs DAL 15GF

BOS (24-10-7):

won 5 straight at home, outscoring opponent 23-6, PP 4/13

Marchand (3G, 6A) 4 game PT streak

DAL (24-17-3):

0-2-1 last 3GP on road, 5GF, PP 2/8

Benn (5G, 6A) points in 9 of past 10GP

Ducks (49 points) at Avalanche (49 points) - 3PM

COL 1-0-0 vs ANA in 17-18, winning at home. ANA won 2 of past 3 in COL (lost last)

COL (23-16-3):

won 5 straight at home, 22GF, PP 7/17

MacKinnon (4G, 9A) 6 game PT streak

ANA (20-15-9):

2-1-1 on road trip, 6A, PK 15/15

Getzlaf (2G, 7A) last 6GP

Sharks (48 points) at Kings (53 points) - 4PM

SJ 2-1-0 vs LAK in 17-18, 1-0-0 at LA. SJ 2 straight wins in LA

LAK (24-14-5):

lost 3 straight, 4GA in each game

Kopitar (1G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

SJ (22-13-6):

1-3-3 last 7GP on road, 28GA, PK 15/22

Burns (1G, 7A) 5 game PT streak

Islanders (48 points) at Canadiens (41 points) - 7:30PM

NYI 2-1-0 vs MTL in 16-17, 1-0-0 in MTL (shutout). MTL won 3 of past 4 at home vs NYI (lost last)

MTL (18-20-5):

2-0-1 last 3GP, all at home, 6GA, PK 5/6

Galchenyuk (2G) last 2GP

NYI (22-18-4):

won 2 straight, 11GF, PP 1/5

Tavares (2A) last 2GP