Weber hits the ice for the first time since summer knee surgery

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins starting goaltender Matt Murray skated at Pens optional practice today and took shots from teammates.

He was, however, ruled out for Thursday's game after the skate with head coach Mike Sullivan declaring the netmined "day-to-day."

Murray sustained a concussion during Monday's practice, but appears to be making a quick recovery.

"I still need to talk to the doctors, but I felt good out there," Murray said Thursday. "I wear the best helmet you can get. It's a fast game and sometimes things happen."

The 24-year-old has had three concussions in the last 30 months.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mark Masters has your Maple Leafs lines at morning skate in Detroit:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Leivo- Gauthier -Ennis

Johnsson

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Marincin

Ozhiganov-Holl

Andersen starts

Sparks

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings defenceman Niklas Kronwall will make his season debut tonight as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. -Ted Kulfan

The 37-year-old has been battling a lower-body injury since the end of the pre-season.

Kronwall played 79 games with Detroit last season, scoring four goals and adding 23 assists.

Florida Panthers

James Reimer will get the start in goal for the Panthers against the Blue Jackets tonight.

Reimer is filling in for the injured Roberto Luongo who is out 2-4 weeks with a knee injury.

In the meantime the Panthers recalled goalie Michael Hutchinson from the AHL.

Minnesota Wild

Wild forward JT Brown will make his debut tonight.

Matt Hendricks is the odd man out as Brown takes his place. -Michael Russo

Nashville Predators

After spending the last two games in the press box as a healthy scratch, defenceman Dan Hamhuis will draw back into the lineup on Thursday.- Adam Vingan

The defenceman had three goals and 24 points in 80 games last season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The team announced that forward Nolan Patrick will be out with an upper-body injury for the next 7-10 days. Patrick suffered the injury in Wednesday's 7-4 win over Ottawa.