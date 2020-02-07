Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen skated Friday morning for the second straight day as he continues to work his way back from a neck injury that knocked him out of Monday's game, reports TSN's Kristen Shilton.

Frederik Andersen (neck) back on the ice again today ahead of team's optional skate.



Kyle Dubas said yesterday it was unlikely Andersen would play tonight vs. Anaheim, but Sheldon Keefe can give us the definitive word on #Leafs starter later this morning. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 7, 2020

However, he will not play Friday against the Anaheim Ducks or in Montreal Saturday against the Canadiens, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Friday morning. The head coach added there is no definitive timeline for Andersen's return, calling him day-to-day.

Sheldon Keefe said Frederik Andersen won’t be available this weekend. Could play Campbell back to back but will get through tonight first. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 7, 2020

Andersen was originally listed as day-to-day with a plan to re-evaluate him in one week. Jack Campbell will get the start Friday with Saturday's netminder still to be determined.

Meanwhie, the Leafs announced they have recalled defenceman Timothy Liljegren from the Marlies in the wake of the news that Cody Ceci will miss the next month because of an ankle injury.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled defenceman Timothy Liljegren from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL).



Cody Ceci is out indefinitely with an ankle injury and will be placed on injured reserve. He will be re-evaluated in one month.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/62XNc8N6ux — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 7, 2020

Ottawa Senators

Head coach DJ Smith told reporters Friday that Vladislav Namestnikov will be re-evaluated Saturday but is questionable to play in Winnipeg on Saturday according to TSN's Brent Wallace.

DJ Smith says they will re-evaluate Namestnikov tomorrow but is questionable to play in Winnipeg tomorrow.

Mark Borowiecki will remain behind while he and Tara await the birth of their 1st child. #sens #borobabywatch2020 — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) February 7, 2020

Meanwhile, defenceman Mark Borowiecki will remain behind while he and his wife await the birth of their first child.

Also on Friday, the Senators announced they have recalled defenceman Andreas Englund from the AHL's Belleville Senators.

In 12 NHL games so far this season, the 24-year-old has zero goals and two assists.

Here were the Sens' lines Friday morning courtesy of Wallace:

Tkachuk Pageau Brown

Namestnikov Tierney Duclair

Ennis White Batherson

Paul Anisimov Boedker

Ryan Chlapik Sabourin

Chabot Hainsey

Reilly Zaitzev

Goloubef Demelo

Englund Wolanin

Anderson

Hogberg

Anaheim Ducks

After John Gibson played last night in Montreal against the Canadiens, Ryan Miller will get the start in Toronto on Friday night against the Maple Leafs.

Ryan Miller starts for the Ducks



John Gibson played last night in Montreal — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 7, 2020

Montreal won Thursday's matchup 3-2 with Gibson stopping 24 of 27 shots.