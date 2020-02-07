3h ago
Ice Chips: Andersen out Friday and Saturday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen will not play Friday or Saturday as he continues to work his way back from a neck injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Insider Trading: Flames taking deadline detour; Dubas eyeing defence
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen skated Friday morning for the second straight day as he continues to work his way back from a neck injury that knocked him out of Monday's game, reports TSN's Kristen Shilton.
However, he will not play Friday against the Anaheim Ducks or in Montreal Saturday against the Canadiens, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Friday morning. The head coach added there is no definitive timeline for Andersen's return, calling him day-to-day.
Andersen was originally listed as day-to-day with a plan to re-evaluate him in one week. Jack Campbell will get the start Friday with Saturday's netminder still to be determined.
Meanwhie, the Leafs announced they have recalled defenceman Timothy Liljegren from the Marlies in the wake of the news that Cody Ceci will miss the next month because of an ankle injury.
Ottawa Senators
Head coach DJ Smith told reporters Friday that Vladislav Namestnikov will be re-evaluated Saturday but is questionable to play in Winnipeg on Saturday according to TSN's Brent Wallace.
Meanwhile, defenceman Mark Borowiecki will remain behind while he and his wife await the birth of their first child.
Also on Friday, the Senators announced they have recalled defenceman Andreas Englund from the AHL's Belleville Senators.
In 12 NHL games so far this season, the 24-year-old has zero goals and two assists.
Here were the Sens' lines Friday morning courtesy of Wallace:
Tkachuk Pageau Brown
Namestnikov Tierney Duclair
Ennis White Batherson
Paul Anisimov Boedker
Ryan Chlapik Sabourin
Chabot Hainsey
Reilly Zaitzev
Goloubef Demelo
Englund Wolanin
Anderson
Hogberg
Anaheim Ducks
After John Gibson played last night in Montreal against the Canadiens, Ryan Miller will get the start in Toronto on Friday night against the Maple Leafs.
Montreal won Thursday's matchup 3-2 with Gibson stopping 24 of 27 shots.