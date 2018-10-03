1h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Shaw a GTD vs. Leafs
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. The NHL season opens today with four games on the schedule.
Montreal Canadiens
Andrew Shaw (knee) will be a game-time decision Wednesday night as the Canadiens open their season in Toronto against the Leafs. Shaw declared himself ready to go on Monday, but head coach Claude Julien did not confirm whether he would be in the lineup for the opener. Here are Montreal's projected lines courtesy of TSN John Lu, with Max Domi expected to centre the third line in his debut:
Tatar-Danault-Gallagher
Drouin-Kotkaniemi-Armia
Byron-Domi-Lehkonen
Peca-Plekanec-Hudon/Shaw*
Scherbak
Mete-Petry
Reilly-Juulsen
Alzner-Ouellet
Benn
Price
Niemi
*Game-time decision Wednesday.
Montreal’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi will become the third-youngest player to skate in an NHL game for the club (18 years, 89 days on Oct. 3; tied with Claude Lemieux), behind goaltender Olivier Michaud (18 years, 46 days) and forward Mario Tremblay (18 years, 73 days). Tremblay, who made his debut on Nov. 14, 1974, scored his first NHL goals two nights later against the Rangers (2-0—2 on Nov. 16, 1974).
Toronto Maple Leafs
Even though he's about to enter his 10th season in the league, the season-opener is still something special to forward Nazem Kadri.
"You always get those butterflies and that anxiousness pre-opener, but knowing we have such a special group and we have the opportunity to succeed, we have a lot of pieces to put together but it's certainly excited," he said.
Here were their lines Tuesday at practice courtesy of TSN's Kristen Shilton:
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Marleau-Matthews-Ennis
Leivo-Kadri-Brown
Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Marincin-Holl
Andersen
Sparks
Washington Capitals
Defenceman Michal Kempny is on the ice for the Capitals' morning skate according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post.
He will not play on Wednesday or Thursday's games as he recovers from a concussion he suffered after taking a hit from Robert Bortuzzo of the St. Louis. Bortuzzo was suspended two preseason games and one regular season game for elbowing.
Here are their lines at Wednesday's morning skate:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Connolly
Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie
Burakovsky-Eller-Stephenson
Walker-Dowd-Smith-Pelly
Djoos-Carlson
Orlov-Niskanen
Orpik-Bowey
Holtby
Philadelphia Flyers
Goaltender Michal Neuvirth is expected to miss at least the Flyers' first two games with a lower-body injury. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, he could be ready for the home opener on Oct. 9.
The Flyers claimed goalie Calvin Pickard off waivers from the Leafs Tuesday.
Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings have assigned right winger Luke Witkowski and defencemen Joe Hicketts and Filip Hronek to Grand Rapids of the AHL.
Their roster now sits at 22 ahead of Thursday night's opener with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
NHL Notes
Canadiens at Leafs - 7PM (Oct 3)
TOR was 4-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, outscoring them 18-5.
TOR: 12 games in Oct. 7H, 5A, one set of back to back, Oct 6/7
29-10-2 at home in 17-18, T5th best home record in NHL
Matthews 5G, 1A in 3GP vs MTL in 17-18. Matthews(7G) has scored in 4 straight games vs MTL
MTL: 11 games in Oct. 6H, 5A, no games on back to back days
worst road team in NHL in 17-18, 11-26-4
Price 0-1-1 vs TOR in 17-18, 4.02GAA, .846sv%
Bruins at Capitals - 730PM (Oct 3)
WSH was 3-0-0 vs BOS in 17-18 reg season, 1-0-0 at home. WSH has won 12 straight vs BOS, 6 of the games at home
WSH defeated BOS 4-1 in 2nd rd of playoffs
WSH: 10 games in Oct. 5H, 5A, 2 sets of playing on back to back days
8-2-0 final 12 reg season home games in 17-18
Ovechkin 3G, 1A vs BOS in 17-18
BOS: 12 games in Oct. 5H, 7A. 2 sets of playing on back to back days
0-2-2 final 4 reg season road games in 17-18
Bergeron & Pastrnak 2G, 1A vs WSH in 17-18
Flames at Canucks - 10PM (Oct 3)
CGY was 3-1-0 vs VAN in 17-18, 2-0-0 in VAN. Teams meet again Saturday
VAN: 14 games in Oct. 6H, 8A. One set of back to back Oct 24/25
4-0-1 final 5 home games in 17-18, 19GF. begin a 6 game road trip after opener
Boeser last game was March 5th. 2G, 1A in 4GP vs CGY in 17-18
CGY: 13 games in Oct. 5H, 8A. 1 set of back to back Oct 29/30
0-5-0 final 5 road games in 17-18, 4GF
Gaudreau (2G, 2A) vs VAN in 17-18
Ducks at Sharks - 1030PM (Oct 3)
SJ 3-0-1 vs ANA in 17-18 reg season, 3 of 4 meetings went to a shootout
SJ swept ANA in opening round of 2018 playoffs
SJ: 12 games in Oct. 4H, 8A. 1 set of back to backs Oct 8/9
made playoffs 13 of past 14 seasons. 19-7-2 final 28 reg season home games in 17-18. begin 5 game road trip after opener
Burns 2A vs ANA in 17-18
ANA: 13 games in Oct. 6H, 7A. 2 sets of back to back
5 straight 100P seasons. 4GF in 2018 playoff series vs SJ. 8 of their road games in 17-18 went to a shootout
Rakell 2G, 3A in 4GP vs SJ in 17-18
*Courtesy of TSN's Kevin Gibson