Danault on Montreal's victory: 'We never give up, that's the big key'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall was on the ice for line rushes at the Devils at the morning skate, but left the ice early for the second straight day. He left practice early on Thursday due to injury. He is a game-time decision for tonight's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Forward Stefan Noesen (illness) is also a game-time decision.

Vegas Golden Knights

Max Pacioretty is out for tonight's game vs. the New Jersey Devils with a minor injury. Paul Stastny makes his return tonight.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs lines at practice this morning- Kristen Shilton, TSN

#Leafs lines at practice:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Kapanen

Marleau-Kadri-Nylander

Ennis-Lindholm-Brown

Gauthier

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

Calgary Flames

The Flames have recalled goaltender Jon Gillies from the AHL's Stockton Heat as Mike Smith is day-to-day. Gillies has a .861 SV% and a 3.96 GAA in 18 AHL games this season. Gillies will back up David Rittich tomorrow night vs. Minnesota. The Flames have also assigned forward Ryan Lomberg to Stockton.

Montreal Canadiens

Goalie Carey Price, defenceman Shea Weber and forward Michael Chaput are taking therapy days and won't practice today.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have reassigned defenceman Sami Niku down to the AHL's Manitoba Moose. He played five games for the Jets during his callup.

Washington Capitals

Caps defenceman Christian Djoos underwent a surgical procedure on his left thigh Thursday, after sustaining the injury on Dec.11 against the Detroit. Djoos is out indefinitely.

Waivers

The following player(s) have cleared waivers as of noon EST today:

D Jan Rutta, Chicago Blackhawks