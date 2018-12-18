Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall will return from a two-game absence tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hall has been sidelined by a lower-body injury. He has eight goals and 31 points in 29 games this season.

Taylor Hall will play tonight v Leafs. — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) December 18, 2018

Philadelphia Flyers

A day after his call up from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, goaltender Carter Hart will make his first NHL start against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Carter Hart starts for PHI, making #NHL debut tonight. #Flyers will become the second team ever to use six goalies before Christmas (#stlblues in 2002-03). — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 18, 2018

Hart, the Flyers 2016 second-round draft pick, has a 9-5-3 record with a .901 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against average with the Phantoms this season. The 20-year-old won gold for Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Juniors.

Calgary Flames

Sam Bennett is on the ice for morning skate. He missed one game due to an upper-body injury and could play against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

After missing Sunday’s game with a minor injury, Sam Bennett is taking part in #Flames morning skate. Lines and pairings to follow...#CGYvsDAL — Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) December 18, 2018

Bennett has five goals and five assists in 33 games this season.

James Neal has an upper-body injury and will not playon Tuesday. Neal has three goals and four assists in 34 games.

Buffalo Sabres

Jake McCabe was on the ice for morning skate on Tuesda. He skated on an extra defence pair during line rushes but will not play against the Florida Panthers.

McCabe has been sidelined by an upper-body injured and has missed the last eight games. He has two goals and eight assists in 25 games this season.

#Sabres on the ice this morning with no Linus Ullmark (Ryan Vinz in the net). Jake McCabe makes his return to the ice, skating on an extra pair... — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) December 18, 2018

McCabe told reporters he thinks he'd be able to return this weekend.

Linus Ullmark missed the morning skate due to illness. Head Coach Phil Housley expects Ullmark will serve as the backup goalie to Carter Hutton.

Minnesota Wild

Devan Dubnyk will start in goal when they host the San Jose Sharks. After he allowed three goals in six shots against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 7, Dubnyk has bounced back by allowing just four goals over his last three starts.

Devan Dubnyk getting the #mnwild start. He has given up four goals in three games on the homestand — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) December 18, 2018

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Henri Jokiharju has been loaned to Team Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Juniors. The 19-year-old has 11 assists in 32 games with the Blackhawks this season and played for Finland at last year's World Juniors.

The Blackhawks are letting defenseman Henri Jokiharju play for Finland in the upcoming World Juniors. Jokiharju, 19, has 11 assists in 32 games with Chicago this season. He's playing 20 minutes per game. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) December 18, 2018

Artem Anisimov and Gustav Forsling have been activated from inured reserve. Anisimov had missed the last four games with a concussion. Forsling had missed the last five games with a shoulder injury.

Cam Ward will start in goal against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Dallas Stars

Jason Spezza is ill and will not play against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Coach Montgomery says Jason Spezza is sick with Strep and will not play tonight — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) December 18, 2018

Spezza has five goals and 13 assists in 33 games this season. Devin Shore will take Spezza's spot at centre alongside Valeri Nichushkin and Alexander Radulov.

Ben Bishop has been given the nod in goal. He has allowed 10 goals over his three appearances in net.

Joel Hanley cleared waivers.

San Jose Sharks

Martin Jones will start in goal when they take on the Minnesota Wild. Jones is coming off a difficult start against Chicago in which he gave up three goals on four shots faced.

Boston Bruins

Gemel Smith has been placed on waivers. The forward had a three-game stint with Boston after he was picked up on waivers from Dallas. Smith has two goals and one assist in 14 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Garrett Wilson has been placed on waivers. Wilson has two assists in 13 games this season.